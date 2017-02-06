The polling in the elections for the Punjab and Goa Assemblies is over, but the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh elections, the two-phase Manipur elections and the Uttarakhand election are still in the pipeline.

In the run-up to these elections, here are the live updates from today — Monday, February 6 — concerning the polls:

11:40 am IST: Mulayam adds that nobody — not even Shivpal Singh Yadav — is miffed with the SP.

11:35 am IST: Mulayam Singh Yadav has just scotched all rumours of feuds within the SP as well and his family. He has said: "Akhilesh Yadav will be the next [Uttar Pradesh] chief minister. There are no differences in the family. I will start campaigning from tomorrow."

11:25 am IST: Now, BJP MP Giriraj Singh asks: "We do not know the exact time when the Ram Temple will be built in India. But if not in ayodhya, if not in India, will it be built in Pakistan?" The Ram Temple has made its comeback as an issue in the UP Assembly elections, thanks to the BJP.

11:15 am IST: UP BJP chief Vinay Katiyar says the party will take forward a loud campaign on the Ram Temple issue and bring a legal solution in the matter. He also said that they would take the matter further if the need arose.

10:10 am IST: Union minister Venkaiah Naidu has said on the issue of the BJP moving to ban triple talaq after the UP elections: "I request political parties not to link it with votes. The Union government will present its views when the matter comes up before the Supreme Court."

8:45 am IST: A BJP delegation led by Venkaiah Naidu, Nirmala Sitharaman and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will meet Election Commission officials at 1 pm over the UP elections.

8 pm IST: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will address election rallies in Kasganj, Firozabad, Mathura and Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh.

7:45 am IST: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will address election rallies in Aligarh, Shamli and Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

7:30 am IST: SP chief and UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will address a rally in Sitapur.