The first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2017 were held on Saturday and witnesssed a voter turnout of 64 percent. The elections in the state will take place in seven phases and the next one is set for February 15.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand goes to polls on February 15 and Manipur will vote for their favoured candidates on March 4 and 8.

Here are the live updates of everything that is lined up for the day.

Koi nayi party nahi: Shivpal Yadav on being asked about formation of new party pic.twitter.com/9tiHgd2jTm — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 13, 2017

9:13 am IST: Uttarakhand: BJP candidate from Badrinath Mahendra Bhatt attacked by unknown persons in early morning hours today, admitted to hospital

8.22 am IST: SP's Mulayam Singh Yadav to campaign in Etawah district's Jaswantnagar

8.20 am IST: BSP Chief Mayawati to address rallies in Etawah and Unnao

8.17 am IST: Rahul Gandhi and Harish Rawat in Haridwar

Uttarakhand: Congress VP Rahul Gandhi & CM Harish Rawat took part in Ganga Aarti at Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri, late last night. pic.twitter.com/Of46DVXJ4b — ANI (@ANI_news) February 13, 2017

8.15 am IST: Campaigning for second phase of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh ends today

8.00 am IST: Congress VP Rahul Gandhi to address an election rally in Lakhimpur Kheri district

7.50 am IST: PM Modi's election rally in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri district