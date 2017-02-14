The first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2017 were held on Saturday, February 11, and witnesssed a voter turnout of 64 percent. The elections in the state will take place in seven phases and the next one is set for February 15.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand goes to polls on February 15 and Manipur will vote for their favoured candidates on March 4 and 8.

Meanwhile, campaigning for Uttarakhand election and the second phase of UP polls concluded on Monday, February 13.

Here are the live updates of everything that is lined up for the day.

10.35 am IST Mai bina Congress ke sarkar bana leta lekin bahut badey raakshas ko maarne ke liye chotey chotey shaitan ko ikkattha kiya hai, says UP Minister R Arya

10.30 am IST Uttarakhand: According to Haridwar SSP Krishna Kumar, case lodged for holding road show beyond campaigning time and use of loudspeakers after 10 pm

Uttarakhand: Acc to Haridwar SSP Krishna Kumar case lodged for holding road show beyond campaigning time and use of loudspeakers after 10 pm pic.twitter.com/RKDm59msGr — ANI (@ANI_news) February 14, 2017

9.30 am IST: BJP leader Harak Singh Rawat attacked in Kotdwar, allegedly by Congress workers