The Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur will come to a close on Wednesday with the last phase of polling. In Uttar Pradesh, Wednesday marks phase seven, while in Manipur it would mark phase two.

The elections have been controversial with all parties making for stiff competition to each other. In Manipur, a first-time contesting party is also in the fray. Irom Sharmila's People's Resurgence of Justice Alliance is contesting, while in Uttar Pradesh big names are up against each other for dominance.

The election results will be declared on March 11. Ban on exit polls in Uttar Pradesh was extended to March 9 by the Election Commission.

In Uttar Pradesh, the stakes are high with all political bigwigs -- Bharatiya Janata Party, Samajwadi Party-Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party -- contesting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha elections constituency Varanasi goes to polls on Wednesday. The BJP ended campaigning for the seventh phase with mega roadshows, PM Modi's rally, and thousands of party workers on the streets. The SP and the BSP also exerted their dominance in the state.

The BJP's voteshare has seen a steady decline since 1991, when it had won the majority, in Uttar Pradesh. The SP and BSP have been the main contendors over the last several years.

All three parties are nervous over the results since there is no apparent wave that can be seen. While it was believed that the Samajwadi Party internal conflict and their alliance with Congress would harm their chances, there is no clear indication if that has been the case.

In Manipur, the Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to wrest control from the 15-year-long Congress government. Whether it is the first timer PRJA or the BJP, both lay blame on Congress for the economic blockade and the tension between different communities in the hill state.

The BJP campaigned intensely for the second phase of elections, which would include 10 seats of Thoubal district. Sharmila, the BJP, and Chief Minister Okrom Ibobi Singh will be in the fray there.

"The Congress calls us communal, but we have an alliance with People's Democratic Party in Jammu and Kashmir. In the Christian-dominated Nagaland, we have an alliance with the ruling party. We never do politics of communities," BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav said while addressing a gathering in Lilong in Thoubal.