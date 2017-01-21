Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, January 21, asked the chief election commissioner (CEO) of Punjab to take away his security cover and apply it elsewhere, even as the Election Commission (EC) censured him for poll code violation in Goa.

Renouncing security

In a letter written on Saturday to Punjab CEO VK Singh, Kejriwal said: "I want to draw your urgent attention towards an important issue concerning the safety and security of the people of Punjab. I have noticed during my tours of the state that a large number of police personnel are deployed for my security, which in my new are not required and I want withdrawal of the security provided to me."

He went on to add in the letter: "All the candidates of Aam Aadmi Party have already made it clear that they do not require the security that was being provided to them. Our clear position is that given the poor law and order situation of Punjab, all this security apparatus should be deployed for the safety and security of the people of the state."

Kejriwal has been campaigning hard for his party in Punjab, the only state from where the AAP has Parliamentarians. The Assembly elections there will take place on February 4.

Censured by EC

Meanwhile, the EC on Saturday issued an order censuring Kejriwal over "certain statements to the effect of promoting or abetment of the offence of bribery to the electors in a public meeting held at Mapusa, Bardez taluka, Goa on January 8, 2017." Kejriwal had told voters there to accept bribes from the BJP and vote for the AAP. As with Punjab, the Goa elections will also take place on February 4.

The EC, in its order, said: "The Election Commission hereby censures you for violating the aforesaid provisions of MCC [Model Code of Conduct] and expects that you shall be more circumspect in your public utterances during election time. You may also note that in case of similar violation of MCC in future, the Commission shall take stern action against you and your party, using all powers available to it, including action under Para 16 A of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order 1968."

