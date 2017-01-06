The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) decided to reschedule its Class 10 and Class 12 Board Examinations after exam dates clashed with the dates of the assembly polls in the five states - Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

The Indian School Certificate (ISC) examination was scheduled to be held from February 6 while the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) examination was scheduled to be held from February 27. However, the dates will now be rescheduled since they are clashing with the poll dates. The revised schedule will be announced in 10 days.

CISCE Chief Executive Gerry Arathoon told the Hindustan Times: "I was on my way to Lucknow when the Election Commission announced the dates for five poll-bound states. We have noted down the poll dates and found at least 8 papers will now have to conducted on a different date."

Arathoon was headed to Lucknow to attend the 95th annual conference of the Association of Heads of Anglo-Indian schools in India (AHAISI) at the La Martiniere College.

According to the original schedule, the ISC art paper 1 clashed with the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh on February 11 while the computer science paper 2 scheduled on February 15 clashed with second phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The Election Commission has also asked Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) to revise the schedule for high school and intermediate board exams.