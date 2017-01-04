votes polling assembly elections 2016 voters election commission assembly polls
Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi on Wednesday announced the poll dates of five state Assemblies — Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh — with the model code of conduct coming into effect immediately.

The Assembly elections in Goa, Punjab and Uttarakhand will take place in a single phase while polls in Manipur will happen in two phases. Uttar Pradesh will have the elections in seven phases.

All five states will go to polls at the same time.

Here are all the dates:

Goa: Single-phase election in 40 Assembly constituencies

 
Assembly Elections 2017 Dates
Date of Notification January 11
Last Date of Nomination January 18
Completion of Scrutiny of Nominations January 19
Withdrawal of Candidature  January 21
Date of Polling  February 4

 Punjab: Single-phase election in 117 Assembly constituencies

 
Assembly Elections 2017 Dates
Date of Notification January 11
Last Date of Nomination January 18
Completion of Scrutiny of Nominations January 19
Withdrawal of Candidature January 21
Date of Polling February 4

Uttarakhand:  Single-phase election in 70 Assembly constituencies

 
Assembly Elections 2017 Dates
Date of Notification January 20
Last Date of Nomination January 27
Completion of Scrutiny of Nominations January 28
Withdrawal of Candidature January 30
Date of Polling February 15

Manipur: Double-phase election in 60 Assembly constituencies

In the first phase, 38 constituencies will go to polls while the remaining 22 constituencies will go to polls in the second phase.

 
Assembly Elections 2017 Phase-1 Dates Phase-2 Dates
Date of Notification February 8 February 11
Last Date of Nomination February 15 February 18
Completion of Scrutiny of Nominations February 16 February 20
Withdrawal of Candidature February 18 February 22
Date of Polling March 4 March 8

Uttar Pradesh: Seven-phase election in 403 Assembly constituencies

 
Assembly Polls  Phase-1 Phase-2 Phase-3 Phase-4 Phase-5 Phase-6 Phase-7
Date of Notification January 17  January 20 January 24 January 30 February 2 February 8 February 11
Last Date of Nomination January 24 January 27 January 31 February 6 February 9 February 15 February 18
Scrutiny of Nominations January 25 January 28 February 2 February 7 February 11 February 16 February 20
Withdrawal of Candidature January 27 January 30 February 4 February 9 February 13 February 18 February 22
Date of Polling February 11 February 15 February 19 February 23 February 27 March 4 March 8

The counting for all states will take place on March 11, 2017.

