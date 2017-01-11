The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has decided to launch an online campaign to woo voters and take on its rival parties ahead of the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The campaign 'Behanji Ko Aane Do' referring to former UP Chief Minister Mayawati has been prepared by the party's social media team.

Themes like let daughters smile, make villages prosperous, dignity of all communities, new light for minorities, justice for the innocent, fulfil youth dreams, and empowerment of women and senior citizens will be included in the series of videos prepared by the social media team.

"Police atrocities, intimidation by Samajwadi Party supporters, communal violence, problems faced by students, farmers and traders, lathicharge of government employees and teachers, and failure of the UP government in fulfilling the aspirations of people will also be highlighted in the campaign videos," a senior BSP leader told the Hindustan Times adding that the video series "is our reply to SP's kaam bolta hai and BJP's na gundaraj, na bhrashtachar, abki bar BJP sarkar."

A party worker told the daily that "screen-fitted campaign vehicles will telecast these films in rural areas. BSP has hired an agency to make these videos and draft the strategy for the party's campaign." According to sources quoted by HT, the BSP will also highlight the achievements of the Mayawati-led government from 2007-2012 through short films.

The videos will be available on Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, You Tube and television channels before the party begins its election campaign on January 17.

Mayawati has usually refrained from using social media to further her election campaign, choosing to go the traditional way by using hoardings, posters, leaflets and booklets and holding public meetings to reach out to or communicate with the citizens. According to the BSP chief, most of the party supporters belong to the weaker or backward sections of the society.

Mayawati will herself not launch the video series prepared for the election campaign. However, she has permitted senior leaders of the party to release the videos, while party candidates from all the 403 constituencies have been allowed to use social media during the campaign. She will, however, address more than 60 meetings in several districts.

Senior party leaders have already created Twitter accounts to further their campaign and are using the social networking site to share information on programmes and public meetings and also highlight the BSP's ideology.

The BSP is also preparing to celebrate Mayawati's 61st birthday on January 15 and has sought the Election Commission's (EC) permission to install LCD screens in all the nine constituencies of the district for people to listen to her birthday speech live from Lucknow, the Times of India reported. The BSP chief's birthday will be celebrated as Jankalyankari Diwas (public welfare day).

The EC has allowed the party "to hold celebrations within the ambit of model code in three constituencies —Agra south, Bah and Kheragarh. We will get the permission for celebrations in the remaining six assemblies soon," BSP district president Pramod Raina told the daily.

"On her birthday, our leader will be delivering a speech for party workers and supporters in Lucknow. At least two LCD screens will be placed in each constituency so that people can sit together, listen to her and celebrate Jankalyankari Diwas. The BSP has most disciplined party workers, and we will together ensure that no violation of model code takes place in the course of celebration," Raina added.

However, Mayawati has strictly instructed party candidates and zonal and divisional coordinators to not organise extravagant or "loud" celebrations and to keep it simple and connect with the citizens. The EC's model code of conduct also prohibits the party from holding any extravagant celebrations to mark Mayawati's birthday.