Here are the live updates:

4 am IST: The BJP is expected to sweep UP, and just about make it in Uttarakhand and Goa. Everything will become clear in a matter of hours. Counting starts at 8 am.

Earlier:

Elections to the Assemblies of Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Goa are over, and the counting begins in earnest on Saturday, March 11. The Election Commission (EC) has made several arrangements to ensure that there is tight security and the counting goes off without a hitch.

The poll panel will show the election trends and results in real-time on its official website. It will also run an interactive dashboard, besides providing visualised data in various formats, but this will come on Sunday, March 12.

According to a statement, the EC website has handled 16 billion hits in a day, and can continue to do so.

As for the trends, the BJP seems to be winning in UP, and some exit polls have gone so far as to predict that the party will get a clear majority in the state! The contest is neck-and-neck in Goa, with either the Congress or the BJP almost ready to win.

Something similar is expected in Uttarakhand. The situation in Manipur is complex: What is expected is a victory for the Congress, but a moral victory for the BJP, which will win several seats.

However, that is as happy as the BJP can get. The saffron party, which has ruled Punjab with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) over the past five years, is expected to see a huge setback there, with the Congress all but tipped to return to power while the Aam Aadmi Party poised to grab several seats.