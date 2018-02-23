Assamese singer Angarag Papon Mahanta, popularly known as Papon, has found himself in the midst of a controversy after he was caught on camera kissing a minor contestant from the TV show The Voice Kids.

The incident came to light when the renowned Assamese singer planted a kiss on the young girl without her consent. The singer has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for kissing the girl, who was being mentored by him in the show.

After seeing the inappropriate show of affection towards the child, a Supreme Court lawyer named Runa Bhuyan filed a complaint against the singer with National Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

"I am shocked to see the behaviour of the said singer Angarag Papon Mahanta towards a minor girl where he is seen to be applying colours to a minor girl and inappropriately kissing the said girl. On seeing the video, I am seriously concerned regarding the safety and security of minor girl participating in reality shows across India," Runa Bhuyan was quoted as saying by India.com.

The shocking video that surfaced across social media was reportedly shot during the Holi celebration on the reality singing show. The video uploaded on Papon's official page shows the singer applying colour on the girl's face and then forcibly kissing her without her consent.

Partha Gogoi, Papon's manager, said that the act was not meant to hurt anyone and they do not see any reason to pull down the video, according to a report on Guwahati Plus.

His fans, however, think it is a ploy to malign the reputation of the Assamese singer.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident.

