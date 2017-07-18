Popular Assamese actress cum singer Bidisha Bezbaruah has been found dead at her flat in Gurugram, Delhi. It is appearing to be a case of suicide as she was found hanging inside her flat on Monday night.

The exact reason for Bidisha's death is still not certain, according to DY365. Meanwhile, her husband Nishith Jha has been arrested by Haryana police, the report added.

Although it is being believed to be a case of suicide, the possibility of murder cannot be ruled out. The police have started investigating. Also, she did not have a good relationship with her Gujarati husband, whom she married a year ago. Bidisha's family has reportedly alleged that she was forced to commit suicide.

Reports said that there are allegations on Nishith's family of harassing Bidisha after her marriage, and the latter had even thought of getting divorced. The deceased had reportedly shifted to Mumbai with her husband after marriage but had returned back to Delhi after a few days.

#BREAKING Bidisha Bezbaruah's husband Nishith Jha arrested by Haryana police — DY365 (@DY365) July 18, 2017

Originally from Guwahati, Bidisha was known for her acting in a play titled Xanto Xisto Pashto Moha Dusto. Apart from singing and acting, the young lady was a brilliant dancer as she had performed at many national platforms.

Meanwhile, the news of Bidisha's death has come as a shocker for her fans in Assam. People have been tweeting about it and expressing grief at the loss. Check some of her photos here: