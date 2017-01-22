At least two personnel of the Assam Rifles were killed and five others were injured after terrorists attacked one of their vehicles escorting tourists from the Pangsau festival near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border on Sunday. Terrorists used grenades and IED explosives to launch the attack.

However, security forces retaliated and an encounter is underway. Sporadic firings have been reported in the area.

A defence spokesperson told the Press Trust of India (PTI) that terrorists targeted the vehicle with several grenades at Jagun 12th Mile Barabasti on NH-53 bordering the Tinsukia district of Assam ahead of the Republic Day celebrations.

The Assam Rifles vehicle, along with three vehicles carrying tourists, was returning from the Pangsau festival. Grenade explosions have damaged the vehicle, the defence spokesperson said.

Authorities have cordoned off the area while combing operations have been stepped up in the vicinity. Tourists are still stranded along NH-153 between Nampong in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh and Jagun in Assam.

According to NDTV, officials believe that the attack may have been carried out by the suspected operatives of the Naga group National Socialist Council of Nagaland – Khaplang (NSCN-K) and the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA).

The Pangsau Festival is held in Arunachal Pradesh every year along the Indo-Myanmar border.

In August 2016, an encounter took place between Assam Rifles and the NSCN(K) near Chenmoho in the Mon district of Nagaland located close to the Indo-Myanmar International Border (IB). Heavy exchange of fire began after forces raided some villages close to the border. No casualties were reported while the terrorists managed to escape. Three automatic pistols, a 12 bore and ammunition were also retrieved from the spot.