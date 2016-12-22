Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) has announced High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) 2017 exam dates and has also released the routine. Meanwhile, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has also announced the Higher Secondary (HS) exam 2017 date and routine.

HSLC exam and Assam High Madrassa exam will commence from February 17, 2017. HS exam in the state will start from February 20, 2017. Assam Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter and revealed the dates.

"Exam of HSLC & Assam High Madrassa will commence on Feb 17th, 2017 and Exam of Higher Secondary starts on Feb 20th, 2017," he tweeted.

SEBA has also revealed the routine (time table) of HSLC 2017 exam. Interested candidates can click here to check the routine of HSLC 2017 exam or they can visit the official website of SEBA.

Although the dates of HS 2017 exam are out, AHSEC is apparently yet to release the routine. Interested candidates can check all the details of HS 2017 exam by visiting the official website of AHSEC.

Exam of HSLC & Assam High Madarsa will commence on Feb 17th,2017 and Exam of Higher Secondary starts on Feb 20th,2017. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) 21 December 2016

As soon as Himanta Biswa Sarma made the announcement on Twitter, interested candidates started asking the minister about the routine of the exams. All the details, including availability of application forms, about HSLC and HS 2017 exam is available on SEBA and AHSEC official websites.