A fresh wave of floods caused by yet another burst of heavy rains in Assam and other parts of the northeast India has killed five more people including a minor.

According to a report issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), two persons have died in Dhemaji and one each in Lakhimpur, Kokrajhar and Morigaon. The death toll has risen to 89.

11 lakh people affected

The incessant rainfall over the past three days has also affected around 10.99 lakh people from across 19 districts of Assam — Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Baksa, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Morigaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts.

According to the ASDMA report, Dhubri is the most affected where at least 1.92 lakh people have abandoned their houses and shifted to higher grounds. The second most affected district is Dhemaji where 1.51 lakh people have been affected followed by Bongaigaon district where 1.3 lakh people have been hit by the calamity.

The first wave of floods that occurred in July had killed 84 people. While some died due to drowning and landslides, many got electrocuted in flooded areas.

Floods to worsen

According to the latest reports, the Assam floods are likely to turn for the worst as nine rivers, including the Brahmaputra, are flowing above the danger level in different places.

While the Brahmaputra, which was flowing near its record level of 106.48m in Dibrugarh on Friday, was flowing at 105.85m on Saturday evening.

The ASDMA has said that the water level of the Brahmaputra has been rising by four to five centimetre every hour, forcing Inland Water Transport authorities to stop ferry services.

National Highway 31, one of the roads that link the Northeast India with the rest of the country was down on Saturday as floodwaters flowed over a part of the road in Bengal's Cooch Behar district.

Meanwhile, armed forces and disaster relief personnel have been carrying out relief operations all across Assam.

"We have opened 268 relief camps that are housing 63,797 people. More than half of the relief camp inmates are in Kokrajhar district," an ASDMA officer said.