One cartoonist from Assam has received death threats on social media after he posted a mocking cartoon of PM Narendra Modi. The cartoonist Nituparna Rajbongshi through his creation took digs at Modi for the recent deaths of children in a Gorakhpur hospital.

Nituparna shared his cartoon on Facebook and Twitter after which he received much flak from Modi supporters. Someone even commented on the post that the cartoonist should be shot dead.

Uploaded on Independence Day, the controversial cartoon shows Modi, wearing oxygen mask attached to a "corporate" cylinder and hoisting dead children. Two other masks are on the face of a cow and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. Making it even more controversial, a woman is seen trying to save her modesty in the background.

While some praised the cartoonist's creativity, some took offence and slammed him for insulting the prime minister. One person even commented, "you stupid nituparna...somebody shot him dead [sic]". The cartoonist has filed a police case in this regard.

"I received the threat on Facebook. One Anindya Pranay Bharati, whose Facebook profile says he works as a teacher at Goreswar College, has threatened me. He posted a comment on my cartoon that someone should shoot me. I have registered a case with Sorbhog Police in Barpeta and alerted the police chief as well as the cyber crime department," The NorthEast Today quoted Nituparna as saying.

How safe the future of the students in the hands of a teacher, who thinks an cartoonist to be killed because of his cartoon?@himantabiswa pic.twitter.com/Pnuvf1hVEb — Nituparna Rajbongshi (@NituparnaRaj) August 15, 2017

"I just tried to say that the country was celebrating its Independence Day while 68 children died of lack of oxygen at a hospital in Gorakhpur. Anyone can criticise me for my work. The satirical art form has always prompted me to raise my voice on behalf of the society and against everything that is unfair, corrupt and dishonest. I also believe that every cartoon is a punch targeted at the realities of the society," he added.

The report also quoted Barpera SP as saying that they have started a thorough investigation into the matter, considering the sensitivity of the issue.