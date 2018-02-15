A microlight aircraft crashed in Assam's Majuli region killing two Indian Air Force pilots on Thursday, February 15.

Reports quoting Harsh Wardhan Pande, Defence PRO, said that the crash took place at a river island in Majuli, Assam, News 18 reported.

Wing commanders Jai Paul James and D Vats, the two young IAF pilots lost their lives when the aircraft which took off from Rowriah airport in Jorhat crashed at the Sumoi Mari village.

"We got information around 1:00 pm from IAF than one of their aircraft had gone off the radar. Locals near Sumoi Mari informed about the crash. A police team has reached the spot and investigations are on," Hindustan Times quoted Majuli deputy commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha.

IAF officials have said that the accident took place at around noon during a routine sortie.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident.

As per reports, the plane crash took place due to technical failures.

(This is a developing story.)