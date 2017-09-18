As heavy rains have been lashing several parts of the country, the situation in Assam is no different. Ten people, including six minors and two women, were killed in the northeastern state's Goalpara district on Sunday, September 17. The incident took place when the three boats they were travelling in capsized due to a storm.

The people were on the way to the West Garo Hills district in Meghalaya to watch the boat race organised on the Saban river. However, they were hit by a storm on the way, which led to the boats capsizing and killing passengers.

"The victims, all from Goalpara, had gone to witness the race. But their boats capsized around 4.30pm when a severe storm hit the area. We have recovered 10 bodies. No one is reported missing," Goalpara superintendent of police Amitabh Sinha told Hindustan Times.

It was earlier said that about 10 small boats had met with the same fate and that the casualties could be higher, but the police said that these were the three boats that has capsized.

The state of Assam has been witnessing heavy rains and storm, which also killed a fisherman in the outskirts of Guwahati. Numerous areas are said to be affected and houses have been damaged. Additionally, the weather also killed a motorcycle rider, when a tree fell on his during the storm.

Meanwhile, the southern and western region of the country has also been witnessing wet weather. The state of Kerala witnessed heavy rainfall on Sunday leading to massive damage and waterlogging in various cities and towns. The downpour is likely to continue for a few days, due to which the state government has shut down educational institutions in the state.

Authorities have been put on alert to deal with any kind of emergency as soon as possible and fishermen too have been warned against venturing out into the sea. The state is likely to see winds of 45-55 kmph along its coast.

Lakshadweep too is likely to see rough weather for the next two days.

The state of Karnataka too woke up to heavy rains on Sunday, with some districts in the coastal and northern Karnataka receiving rains as high as 118 mm. "Moderate to heavy rains were witnessed across the state starting Saturday night. Districts in northern Karnataka received a maximum rainfall of 118.4 mm as recorded on Sunday," an official from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) told IANS.

The capital city of Bengaluru too woke up to winds and a wet weather on Sunday with light to moderate spells likely to continue over the next 24-48 hours, reported Skymet.

Meanwhile, Mumbai too is likely to witness heavy rains for the next few days and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has already issued a warning regarding the downpour. It has also asked the residents to stay alert until September 21.

"As per information from the Colaba observatory, the north Konkan region of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and its neighbouring areas, will receive continuous rainfall. It is likely that some areas will receive very heavy rainfall," the warning said, according to the Indian Express.

Parts of Konkan and Goa are also bracing up for heavy rains.