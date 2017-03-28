Assad’s hands are ‘stained with the blood of the Syrian people’ claims opposition

The Syrian opposition delegation participating in the fifth round of the Syria peace talks that resumed in Geneva on Friday (25 March), said it will not accept any presence of Bashar al-Assad in the war-torn country’s peace process.The delegations of the Syrian government and opposition groups arrived at the Palace of Nations on 27 March and respectively talked with the Deputy Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations for Syria Ramzy Ezzeldin Ramzy. The government delegation’s head, Bashar al-Jaafari, did not issue any statement after the meeting, while the head of the opposition delegation, Nasr al-Hariri, reiterated the opposition’s stance at a press conference after the meeting.