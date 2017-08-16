An aspiring Telugu actress filed a complaint on Tuesday, accusing director Chalapathi and actor Srujan of attempting to rape her and urged the Patamata police station in Vijayawada for justice.

The aspiring Telugu actress visited the Patamata police station in Vijayawada on August 15 to file a case against the duo. In her complaint, she claimed that Chalapathi and Srujan assured to give her an opportunity for acting in a film. They took her to Bheemavaram on the pretext of going for a film shoot and attempted to rape her in a car on the way.

After filing the complaint, she spoke to the media and said, "I was supposed to be Bheemavaram on August 13 and and I was planning to travel from Hyderabad by a train. But the director and the hero forced me to travel in my car. They started misbehaving with me, as we approached Vijayawada. They assaulted me and threw me in the backseat, when I protested."

She added, "Director Chalapathi drove the car fast and smashed my vehicle against a lorry. I suffered injuries in this accident. Later, I shared my location with some friends, who rushed here immediately and was admitted me to a nearby hospital."

She also claimed that Chalapathi and Srujan admitted their mistake and and apologised to her. They also allegedly requested her not to file a case with the police. When she did not listen to them, they blackmailed her by stating that she would not get another film in her career, if she approaches the police station or media.

However, she wanted such people to be punished by the law, hence she filed a case with the police, who have already taken the director into custody. The police have reportedly registered a case and also charged the accused with Section 279 of the IPC, which deals with rash driving, for damaging the woman's vehicle.