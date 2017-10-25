Actress Asin Thottumkal and Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma, who got married in January 2016, welcomed a baby girl on October 24. Like the actress' marriage, the pregnancy news too turned out to be a big secret.

It was revealed only by an official statement. It stated: "We are ecstatic to announce the arrival of our angelic baby girl earlier today. The last 9 months have been most special and exciting for the both of us and we would like to thank all our well wishers and everyone who has been part of our journey for all their love and support."

This news definitely comes as surprise as Asin didn't make any public appearance with her baby bump. Asin has kept her personal life quite secretive post marriage to Rahul Sharma.

Do you know how she managed to keep her pregnancy a big secret for nine months? Well, the answer is quite simple. Asin kept herself away from social media.

Nowadays, people, especially celebs, are quite active on social networking sites. We get to know their day-to-day life schedule online. Also, paparazzi get the idea of the actors' whereabouts mostly from Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

So, in Asin's case, her last update on Instagram was on February 14 when she wished her husband "Happy Valentine's Day." So, why don't you calculate the months from Feb – it is around nine months.

After nine months, she posted yesterday about her baby. She wrote: "Ecstatic to announce the arrival of our Angelic Baby Girl earlier today. Thank you for all your love and wishes. She is the best birthday present I could ever ask for! "

Veni Vidi Amavi #HappyValentinesDay ❤ A post shared by Asin Thottumkal (@simply.asin) on Feb 13, 2017 at 6:38pm PST

Ecstatic to announce the arrival of our Angelic Baby Girl earlier today. Thank you for all your love and wishes. She is the best birthday present I could ever ask for! ? A post shared by Asin Thottumkal (@simply.asin) on Oct 24, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

Asin will celebrate her birthday on October 26 and of course, she has already received her gift. Asin went to her parents' house in Kochi to deliver the baby and thus, nobody got to know about the actress' pregnancy.

While we were eagerly waiting for a glimpse of her little angel, Akshay Kumar fulfilled our wish with a photo with her.