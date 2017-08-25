For every individual, there would be a role model they always look at and to follow their footsteps. In Malayalam actor Asif Ali's case, his role model is a successful actor from Kerala, a well-known figure all across the country.

During his recent interaction with noted journalist John Brittas during the show JB Junction, the young actor revealed that megastar Mammootty is his role model and gives an explanation for why he is special. "After coming to

"After coming to the cinema industry, I realised how important our family is seeing the life of Mammookka. His family's presence has always wondered me," Asif said.

However, Brittas is heard taking a dig at the actor stating it to be a crafted statement by Asif to make people believe that the actor too takes care of his family. "Hope you all understand why I didn't come to attend this show till now," Asif added.

It has to be noted that both Mammootty and Asif are often spotted attending shows and events with their family members. Asif's son Adam is already a star among the celebrity kids with his images going viral on social media.

Asif attended the JB Junction show along with actress Aparna Balamurali and director Jis Joy as part of the promotion of his latest release Sunday Holiday. The movie, which narrates a story within a story, has opened to a positive response from the audience. Apart from Asif and Aparna, it also has Sreenivasan, Lal Jose, Asha Sarath, Siddique, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Sudheer Karamana, KPAC Lalitha, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Shruthi Ramachandran in significant roles.

