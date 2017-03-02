Actors Asif Ali and Bhavana's 2013 movie Honey Bee, which was tagged as a new generation film directed by Jean Paul Lal, opened to a positive response from the audience in Kerala. And now its sequel, titled Honey Bee 2 Celebrations, is all set to hit theatres soon.

Check Honey Bee 2 Celebrations first-look poster

While releasing the official poster of the comedy entertainer, featuring Asif, Bhavana, Baburaj, Balu Varghese and Sreenath Bhasi, the makers revealed that it will hit screens on March 23.

The first instalment of the movie revolves around two friends, Sebastian (Asif) and Angel (Bhavana), who elope on the eve of the latter's marriage after realising that they are in love. How they struggle for survival along with their close friends and how they deal with Angel's family is narrated in it. The movie ends with the couple committing suicide by jumping into the sea, and the sequel is expected to narrate what happens to them later.

The original cast of the commercial hit, including Archana Kavi, Lal, Suresh Krishna, Assim Jamal and Vijay Babu will also be seen in the sequel. Meanwhile, Sreenivasan and Lena, who were not part of the first part will be essaying significant roles in Honey Bee 2, which is being bankrolled by Lal under the banner of Lal Creations.

Meanwhile, the makers recently released a three-minute-24-second promo song video titled Nummude Kochi on YouTube. The trippy song, which is about the people in Kochi, has been garnering immense response from the netizens with over 1.7 million views within a month of hitting the cyberspace.

Here is the latest poster of Honey Bee 2: