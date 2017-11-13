The curtains for the 12th edition of Asiavision Movie Awards will be raised on November 24 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE. With just over a week left for one of the biggest starry events, the organisers have announced the winners of a few award categories.

Check: Voting window of Asiavision Awards 2017

While Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone will be honoured with the Global Icon of India award, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh will bag the awards — Pride of India and Youth Icon of India, respectively during the Asiavision Awards 2017.

Since the grand event will be graced by the trio, they will be promoting their much awaited Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmavati, which has been scheduled to hit the screens on December 1.

Other award winners

The organisers of Asiavision Awards have also announced the winners of six other categories of the prestigious award.

Keralite Sanah Moidootty has been selected as the New Sensation in Singing for the song Afeemi from the Bollywood movie Meri Pyari Bindu. Actor Ashish Bisht and music composer Mithoon will also be honoured during the award night in Sharjah.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi and Aditi Rao Hydari have been selected as the Best Actors in Tamil for their performance in Vikram Vedha and Kaatru Veliyidai, respectively. Rana Daggubati, who rose to international fame for portraying the character Bhallaladeva in the blockbuster Baahubali will be conferred with Man Of The Year National award during the award show.

The team of Asiavision Awards 2017 is expected to declare the winners of various categories of awards in Mollywood in the coming days.

Check the winners' list here: