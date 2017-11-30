The 22nd Asian Television Awards (ATA) will kick-start with a live broadcast from the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre on Friday, December 1, at 8 pm (5.30 pm IST).

The annual award show will be hosted by Malaysian actor Baki Zainal along with Singaporean actress Stephanie Carrington and Chinese reporter Wang Li Huan.

The star-studded event will feature live onstage performances of Vietnamese boy group The Air, Chinese-Singaporean actress Jeffrey Xu, Singaporean boxer Muhamad Ridhwan and Hong Kong actor Bobby Au Yeung.

Also read Mnet Asian Music Awards 2017 live stream: When and where to watch MAMA online; broadcast details for China, Japan, India and other countries

Electronic artist GG Magree, Indonesian singer and song-writer Afgansyah Reza, Sing! China finalist, Joanna Dong, Mando-pop singer Bii and Korean singer and host Kim Jong-kook are also lined-up to perform at the annual event.

Where to watch ATA 2017 live online:

The annual award show will be telecast live on RTL CBS Entertainment. Fans can also catch up all the live action of Asian television industry's most significant event on the official Facebook page for RTL CBS Entertainment.

Check out the nomination list of Asian Television Awards 2017:

Best Documentary Programme (One-Off/Special)

Chennai: Surviving The Flood

Man Made Marvels: Taichung Theatre

Dad's Struggle: Dad Are You Coming Home Early

Asian Century – Marcos – The Man And The Myth

When Caregivers Kill Within The Family

Operation Sumatran Rhino

Crossing Heaven's Border

Sacred

Best Documentary Series

Frontier Borneo

Lost Humans

Get Real!

Human Documentary Love "My Love Is Shin Songhyuk

Our Big Blue Backyard

Futuropoliis – Keeping Afloat

Smart China

Best Natural History Or Wildlife Programme

UHD UNESCO World Heritage "The Time Capsule Of Nature"

Thar: India's Great Desert

101 East – Saving Chin's Panda

Moment

The Pearl Report: Ants In The City

Operation Sumatran Rhino

Otter Town

A Journey Along Isizi River – Ise Jingu's Divine Living Forest

Best News Programme

Newsgrid: Our Planet, Our Future

News Stream

The Rundown

Newsday

Asia Business Report

Best Single News Story or Report

The Listening Post – India/ Pakistan Media On Fire

Philippines War On Drugs: Duterte's Crackdown

Real Udta Punjab

Shoot On Sight In India's Kaziranga Park

Philippines War On Drugs

China's Petitioners

Best Current Affairs Programme

Al Jazeera Investigations: The Poachers Pipeline

Al Jazeera Investigations – Stealing Paradise

Al Jazeera Investigations – Spy Merchants

101 East – Rodrigo Duterte: The President's Report Card

The Boy Who Started The Syrian War

Our World: Fear And Freedom In Myanmar

Kidnapped

Best Drama Series

Love In The Moonlight

Guradian: The Lonely And Great God

Dr. Romantic

Eternal Love

The Rebel

P.O.W – Bandi Yuddh Ke

Tanglin

Fighter Of Destiny

Best Single Drama or Telemovie

The Memories Of Happiness

A Man's Fifth Year Since the 3.11 Earthquake/ Tsunami

Ana Anak Ibu

We Are One

La Dolce Vita

The Last Verse

Best Comedy Programme

Comedy Central Stand-Up Asia

House Of Blast – Dracula In Troubles

Under Her Nose

House OF Spirits

Fine Tune

The Noose 9

Meet The MP

Saturday Night Live Korea S9

Best Children's Programme

Enquiring Minds: Father-and-Child

5 Kids And A Bloke

I Haven't Said Goodbye Yet

Youth News @ PTS: Same Sex Marriage – Yes or No

Lexi and Lotte: Trusty Twin Detectives

Nowhere Boys: Two Moons Rising

Best Preschool Programme

Didi & Friends

Tilda Appleseed

Counting with Paula (Season 2)

Hi-5 (Season 17)

We Play We Learn

Best Entertainment (One-Off/Annual)

MTV Music Evolution Manila 2016

Battle Trip

NET 4.0 Presents Indonesian Choice Awards 2017

2017 Jiangsu TV New Year Concert

Tmall Double 11 Gala Show

Best General Entertainment Programme

The Amazing Race Asia Season 5

Still Standing Thailand

BBTV Channel 7

Rising Star India

My Unexpected Housemate

The Stage Season 2

Will You Marry My Son?

Saturday Night Live Korea S9

Best Game Or Quiz Programme

Beat the Champions

Super Fan

The Money Drop Thailand

Singer Auction

Still Standing Thailand

Cash Struck

Best Music Programme

MTV Music Evolution Manila 2016

Heroes of Remix – China

Mic On Debt Off

Golden Tambourine

Sing Your Face Off Thailand Season 2

Best Reality Show

The Amazing Race Asia Season 5

Ice Road Truckers: India's Deadliest Roads

The Apartment: Rising Stars Edition (Season 5)

IT Girls S1

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'I Champs

Takes A Real Man

Best Infotainment Programme

City DNA – Seoul

Give Us a Break!: 100 People with Disabilities Speak

Taiwan: Tropic of Extreme

Fusion Forager

Unique Towns – Sertar

The Food Detectives Season 3

Best Talk Show

The NDTV Dialogues With Dalai Lama

Talk to Al Jazeera in the Field: ISIL Slept on Our Home

Talk Asia: Annie Leibovitz

Koffee With Karan Season 5

Taste Match

Best Social Awareness Programme

101 East – Philippines: Sins Of The Father

101 East – Malaysia: Babies For Sale

101 East – Kashmir: Born To Fight

India Matters: The Skin Of Our Lives

Get Rea! – China's New Unwanted

Undercover Asia – In the Name of Honour

The Listening Post – The Challenges of Journalism in Duterte's Philippines

Best Adaptation Of An Existing Format

The Amazing Race Asia Season 5

Sing Your Face Off Thailand Season 2

Rising Star India

The Voice Kids Philippines Season 3

How Do I Look? Asia Season 2

Saturday Night Live Korea S9

Best Digital Fiction & Non-Fiction Programme/ Series

JumpCut Asia: Singapore Confidential

Regional Series on elderly poverty: In Vietnam, South Korea, Myanmar, Singapore

Patisserie Fighting

The Test Case

East Timor's Lost Boys

China's Independent Candidates

Red Balloon

Best Lifestyle Programme

Food Heroes – Julien Royer, Odette

Culinary Journeys: Shinobu Namae

Fusion Forager

Man Birth

Comfort Food Recipes CNY

Markets In Asia

Super Seniors

Best 2D Animated Programme

The Volin

Yuri!!! on ICE

Tilda Appleseed

Winston Steinburger & Sir Dudley Ding Dong

The Adventure Of Haha

Legend Of Cotton Girl

Best 3D Animated Programme

BoBoiBoy The Movie

Fruit Ninja

Rainbow Chicks Season II

Oddbods: Build A Rocket Bubbles

Ejen Ali

Boonie Cubs

Kado: The Right Answer

Best Live Sports Coverage

Dynasty of Heroes

Pro Wrestling League – Season 2

Premier Futsal

Asian Tour – SMBC Singapore Open

Men's Pro Basketball B.League Opening Game

Super Sabtu

Saturday Live

Best Sports Programme

Beat the Champions

The World Reaches for Tokyo : A Diving Family's Olympic Challenge

MIRACLE BODY: Russia's Golden Mermaids

Anti Graviti: Dari Ayer Hitam Ke Zurich

Kabaddi Khel India Ka

Running Hong Kong – Tsukin Running

Performance Categories

Best News Presenter Or Anchor

Cathy Yang

Kristie Lu Stout

Najwa Shihab

Martin Soong

Rishaad Salamat

Sharanjit Leyl

Best Current Affairs Presenter

Steve Chao

Sreenivasan Jain

Rajdeep Sardesai

Andy F. Noya

Christine Tan

Lee Teng

Best Entertainment Presenter/Host

Allan Wu

Talk with Toey Tonight

Quan Yi Fong

Allan Wu

Yvette King

Debbie Wong

Best Sports Presenter/Commentator

Steve Dawson

Pangeran Siaahan

Theerapat Akrasenee

Andy Penders

Kelly Latimer

Richard Lenton

Best Actor In A Leading Role

Ko Shu Yuan

Tsai Chen-Nan

Chris Wu

A. Panneeirchelvam

Hasnul Rahmat

Satyadeep Mishra

Tony Eusoff

Remesh Panicker

Best Actress In A Leading Role

Louisa Chong

Ryoko Shinohara

Chantel Liu

Ko Chia Yen

Felicia Chin

Zoe Tay

Wai Ying Hung, Kara

Best Actor In A Supporting Role

Chen Mu Yi

Han Chang

Tirso Cruz III

Choo Houren

Sani Hussin

Oabnithi

Krissanapoom

Best Actress In A Supporting Role

Puteri Balqis

Yang Kuei-Mei

Zi-yu Yu

Chen Shu-Fang

Zhu, Zhi-Ying

Aleeyah Nabilah

Krissy Jesudason

Best Comedy Performance By An Actor/Actress

Bobby Au-Yeung

Kishan. J

Nurul Aini

Siti Khalijah

Oon Shu An

R. Chandran

Alaric Tay

Chua En Lai

Technical & Creative Categories

Best Cinematography

Jiang Jizheng

Chen, Tsung-Chih

Chukiat Narongrit

Ke-Chin Chen

S Ananth

Best Direction (Non-Fiction)

Abdul Malek Ramli, Leo Poloniecki

Siddharth Bahuguna, Sonia Chowdhry

Simon Hipkins and Andrew Paterson

Abhishek Vijay Makhija

Claire Clements

Best Direction (Fiction)

Cheng Wen-Tang

Nelson Yeh

David Chuang

Gavin Lin

Nikkhil Advani

Best Editing

Nick Jones

Priscilla Goh, Welyon Sutjipto

Herlin Ho

Anshu Bose

Geogette Soh and Amaran Thevarajah

Aalaap Majgaonkar

Best Original Screenplay

Noriko Goto

Nelson Yeh, Lin Chia-Hui

David Chuang, Han Chi-Chieh, Arthur Wu

Mag Hsu

Imtiaz Ali

Lee Thean-Jeen

Best Theme Song

Chun Yuk-Cheung, Gavin Lin

Lin Sheng Xiang

Yu Zhisheng, Fang Yan, Luan Hui

Colin Qi Zhe Quan, Jim Lim, Kit Chan

Zhang Lesheng, Jim Lim, Alfred Sim

Hermant Doedhar

Best Scriptwriting For Web Programme/Series