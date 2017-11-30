The 22nd Asian Television Awards (ATA) will kick-start with a live broadcast from the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre on Friday, December 1, at 8 pm (5.30 pm IST).
The annual award show will be hosted by Malaysian actor Baki Zainal along with Singaporean actress Stephanie Carrington and Chinese reporter Wang Li Huan.
The star-studded event will feature live onstage performances of Vietnamese boy group The Air, Chinese-Singaporean actress Jeffrey Xu, Singaporean boxer Muhamad Ridhwan and Hong Kong actor Bobby Au Yeung.
Electronic artist GG Magree, Indonesian singer and song-writer Afgansyah Reza, Sing! China finalist, Joanna Dong, Mando-pop singer Bii and Korean singer and host Kim Jong-kook are also lined-up to perform at the annual event.
Where to watch ATA 2017 live online:
The annual award show will be telecast live on RTL CBS Entertainment. Fans can also catch up all the live action of Asian television industry's most significant event on the official Facebook page for RTL CBS Entertainment.
Check out the nomination list of Asian Television Awards 2017:
Best Documentary Programme (One-Off/Special)
- Chennai: Surviving The Flood
- Man Made Marvels: Taichung Theatre
- Dad's Struggle: Dad Are You Coming Home Early
- Asian Century – Marcos – The Man And The Myth
- When Caregivers Kill Within The Family
- Operation Sumatran Rhino
- Crossing Heaven's Border
- Sacred
Best Documentary Series
- Frontier Borneo
- Lost Humans
- Get Real!
- Human Documentary Love "My Love Is Shin Songhyuk
- Our Big Blue Backyard
- Futuropoliis – Keeping Afloat
- Smart China
Best Natural History Or Wildlife Programme
- UHD UNESCO World Heritage "The Time Capsule Of Nature"
- Thar: India's Great Desert
- 101 East – Saving Chin's Panda
- Moment
- The Pearl Report: Ants In The City
- Operation Sumatran Rhino
- Otter Town
- A Journey Along Isizi River – Ise Jingu's Divine Living Forest
Best News Programme
- Newsgrid: Our Planet, Our Future
- News Stream
- The Rundown
- Newsday
- Asia Business Report
Best Single News Story or Report
- The Listening Post – India/ Pakistan Media On Fire
- Philippines War On Drugs: Duterte's Crackdown
- Real Udta Punjab
- Shoot On Sight In India's Kaziranga Park
- Philippines War On Drugs
- China's Petitioners
Best Current Affairs Programme
- Al Jazeera Investigations: The Poachers Pipeline
- Al Jazeera Investigations – Stealing Paradise
- Al Jazeera Investigations – Spy Merchants
- 101 East – Rodrigo Duterte: The President's Report Card
- The Boy Who Started The Syrian War
- Our World: Fear And Freedom In Myanmar
- Kidnapped
Best Drama Series
- Love In The Moonlight
- Guradian: The Lonely And Great God
- Dr. Romantic
- Eternal Love
- The Rebel
- P.O.W – Bandi Yuddh Ke
- Tanglin
- Fighter Of Destiny
Best Single Drama or Telemovie
- The Memories Of Happiness
- A Man's Fifth Year Since the 3.11 Earthquake/ Tsunami
- Ana Anak Ibu
- We Are One
- La Dolce Vita
- The Last Verse
Best Comedy Programme
- Comedy Central Stand-Up Asia
- House Of Blast – Dracula In Troubles
- Under Her Nose
- House OF Spirits
- Fine Tune
- The Noose 9
- Meet The MP
- Saturday Night Live Korea S9
Best Children's Programme
- Enquiring Minds: Father-and-Child
- 5 Kids And A Bloke
- I Haven't Said Goodbye Yet
- Youth News @ PTS: Same Sex Marriage – Yes or No
- Lexi and Lotte: Trusty Twin Detectives
- Nowhere Boys: Two Moons Rising
Best Preschool Programme
- Didi & Friends
- Tilda Appleseed
- Counting with Paula (Season 2)
- Hi-5 (Season 17)
- We Play We Learn
Best Entertainment (One-Off/Annual)
- MTV Music Evolution Manila 2016
- Battle Trip
- NET 4.0 Presents Indonesian Choice Awards 2017
- 2017 Jiangsu TV New Year Concert
- Tmall Double 11 Gala Show
Best General Entertainment Programme
- The Amazing Race Asia Season 5
- Still Standing Thailand
- BBTV Channel 7
- Rising Star India
- My Unexpected Housemate
- The Stage Season 2
- Will You Marry My Son?
- Saturday Night Live Korea S9
Best Game Or Quiz Programme
- Beat the Champions
- Super Fan
- The Money Drop Thailand
- Singer Auction
- Still Standing Thailand
- Cash Struck
Best Music Programme
- MTV Music Evolution Manila 2016
- Heroes of Remix – China
- Mic On Debt Off
- Golden Tambourine
- Sing Your Face Off Thailand Season 2
Best Reality Show
- The Amazing Race Asia Season 5
- Ice Road Truckers: India's Deadliest Roads
- The Apartment: Rising Stars Edition (Season 5)
- IT Girls S1
- Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'I Champs
- Takes A Real Man
Best Infotainment Programme
- City DNA – Seoul
- Give Us a Break!: 100 People with Disabilities Speak
- Taiwan: Tropic of Extreme
- Fusion Forager
- Unique Towns – Sertar
- The Food Detectives Season 3
Best Talk Show
- The NDTV Dialogues With Dalai Lama
- Talk to Al Jazeera in the Field: ISIL Slept on Our Home
- Talk Asia: Annie Leibovitz
- Koffee With Karan Season 5
- Taste Match
Best Social Awareness Programme
- 101 East – Philippines: Sins Of The Father
- 101 East – Malaysia: Babies For Sale
- 101 East – Kashmir: Born To Fight
- India Matters: The Skin Of Our Lives
- Get Rea! – China's New Unwanted
- Undercover Asia – In the Name of Honour
- The Listening Post – The Challenges of Journalism in Duterte's Philippines
Best Adaptation Of An Existing Format
- The Amazing Race Asia Season 5
- Sing Your Face Off Thailand Season 2
- Rising Star India
- The Voice Kids Philippines Season 3
- How Do I Look? Asia Season 2
- Saturday Night Live Korea S9
Best Digital Fiction & Non-Fiction Programme/ Series
- JumpCut Asia: Singapore Confidential
- Regional Series on elderly poverty: In Vietnam, South Korea, Myanmar, Singapore
- Patisserie Fighting
- The Test Case
- East Timor's Lost Boys
- China's Independent Candidates
- Red Balloon
Best Lifestyle Programme
- Food Heroes – Julien Royer, Odette
- Culinary Journeys: Shinobu Namae
- Fusion Forager
- Man Birth
- Comfort Food Recipes CNY
- Markets In Asia
- Super Seniors
Best 2D Animated Programme
- The Volin
- Yuri!!! on ICE
- Tilda Appleseed
- Winston Steinburger & Sir Dudley Ding Dong
- The Adventure Of Haha
- Legend Of Cotton Girl
Best 3D Animated Programme
- BoBoiBoy The Movie
- Fruit Ninja
- Rainbow Chicks Season II
- Oddbods: Build A Rocket Bubbles
- Ejen Ali
- Boonie Cubs
- Kado: The Right Answer
Best Live Sports Coverage
- Dynasty of Heroes
- Pro Wrestling League – Season 2
- Premier Futsal
- Asian Tour – SMBC Singapore Open
- Men's Pro Basketball B.League Opening Game
- Super Sabtu
- Saturday Live
Best Sports Programme
- Beat the Champions
- The World Reaches for Tokyo : A Diving Family's Olympic Challenge
- MIRACLE BODY: Russia's Golden Mermaids
- Anti Graviti: Dari Ayer Hitam Ke Zurich
- Kabaddi Khel India Ka
- Running Hong Kong – Tsukin Running
Performance Categories
Best News Presenter Or Anchor
- Cathy Yang
- Kristie Lu Stout
- Najwa Shihab
- Martin Soong
- Rishaad Salamat
- Sharanjit Leyl
Best Current Affairs Presenter
- Steve Chao
- Sreenivasan Jain
- Rajdeep Sardesai
- Andy F. Noya
- Christine Tan
- Lee Teng
Best Entertainment Presenter/Host
- Allan Wu
- Talk with Toey Tonight
- Quan Yi Fong
- Allan Wu
- Yvette King
- Debbie Wong
Best Sports Presenter/Commentator
- Steve Dawson
- Pangeran Siaahan
- Theerapat Akrasenee
- Andy Penders
- Kelly Latimer
- Richard Lenton
Best Actor In A Leading Role
- Ko Shu Yuan
- Tsai Chen-Nan
- Chris Wu
- A. Panneeirchelvam
- Hasnul Rahmat
- Satyadeep Mishra
- Tony Eusoff
- Remesh Panicker
Best Actress In A Leading Role
- Louisa Chong
- Ryoko Shinohara
- Chantel Liu
- Ko Chia Yen
- Felicia Chin
- Zoe Tay
- Wai Ying Hung, Kara
Best Actor In A Supporting Role
- Chen Mu Yi
- Han Chang
- Tirso Cruz III
- Choo Houren
- Sani Hussin
- Oabnithi
- Krissanapoom
Best Actress In A Supporting Role
- Puteri Balqis
- Yang Kuei-Mei
- Zi-yu Yu
- Chen Shu-Fang
- Zhu, Zhi-Ying
- Aleeyah Nabilah
- Krissy Jesudason
Best Comedy Performance By An Actor/Actress
- Bobby Au-Yeung
- Kishan. J
- Nurul Aini
- Siti Khalijah
- Oon Shu An
- R. Chandran
- Alaric Tay
- Chua En Lai
Technical & Creative Categories
Best Cinematography
- Jiang Jizheng
- Chen, Tsung-Chih
- Chukiat Narongrit
- Ke-Chin Chen
- S Ananth
Best Direction (Non-Fiction)
- Abdul Malek Ramli, Leo Poloniecki
- Siddharth Bahuguna, Sonia Chowdhry
- Simon Hipkins and Andrew Paterson
- Abhishek Vijay Makhija
- Claire Clements
Best Direction (Fiction)
- Cheng Wen-Tang
- Nelson Yeh
- David Chuang
- Gavin Lin
- Nikkhil Advani
Best Editing
- Nick Jones
- Priscilla Goh, Welyon Sutjipto
- Herlin Ho
- Anshu Bose
- Geogette Soh and Amaran Thevarajah
- Aalaap Majgaonkar
Best Original Screenplay
- Noriko Goto
- Nelson Yeh, Lin Chia-Hui
- David Chuang, Han Chi-Chieh, Arthur Wu
- Mag Hsu
- Imtiaz Ali
- Lee Thean-Jeen
Best Theme Song
- Chun Yuk-Cheung, Gavin Lin
- Lin Sheng Xiang
- Yu Zhisheng, Fang Yan, Luan Hui
- Colin Qi Zhe Quan, Jim Lim, Kit Chan
- Zhang Lesheng, Jim Lim, Alfred Sim
- Hermant Doedhar
Best Scriptwriting For Web Programme/Series
- Donovan Chan, Alan Hall
- The Listening Post – Media Theorised
- Rebecca Leow
- Chen Jia Syuan, Liu Yen-Chiang
- Sumeet Vyas, Akarsh Khurana
- Songyos Sugmakanan, Kriangkrai Vachiratamporn, Wanweaw Hongvivatana, Naruebet Kuno