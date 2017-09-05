Balwant Singh is turning out to be Indian football's surprising find at the moment. At the age of 30, the Indian striker is grabbing all the attention, and how!

He scored twice on Tuesday -- his third goal in three matches -- to give India another comfortable victory in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 Qualifiers, this time against Macau. Stephen Constantine's side recorded a 2-0 away win and now have nine points from their three matches so far.

Needless to say, they continue leading Group A of the Asian Cup 2019 Qualifiers and draw closer to making their fourth-ever appearance at the football tournament in the UAE, two years from now.

India are on a sensational run right now as their unbeaten streak has stretched to 11 matches and the players feel more confident than ever. Their momentum and positivity is also being reflected in the FIFA rankings, where India are currently 97th.

