Odisha is proving to be a lucky hunting ground for athletes from India as the country strengthened its place at the top of the medal tally with a total of 15 medals at the end of Day 2 of Asian Athletics Championships 2017.

The list includes six gold medals, two more than China as of now, and India needed only two days to surpass their 2015 tally of 13 medals.

On a soggy day on Friday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, it was raining gold for India despite lacklustre showing from favourites of the day -- Amiya Kumar Mallick and Dutee Chand.

Haryana's Nirmala Sheoran won the first gold of the day by racing to title in the Women's' 400m, which was shortly followed by Muhammad Anas winning the Men's 400m event.

Jisna Mathew won a bronze in the Women's 400m event while Rajiv Arokia won the silver in Men's event.

1500m was also dominated by India as Ajay Kumar and PU Chitra won the gold in the Men's and Women's category, making it a total of four yellow metals on Friday.

Looking ahead, Tintu Luka, who impressed at 2016 Rio Games, will be involved in the 800m heats in the morning session, whereas the focus will be on the Women's relay team, who will be running the 4x100m final in the evening.

[Doordarshan Sports will provide live TV coverage of the event, live streaming will be available on DD National's official Youtube Channel]

Schedule of events with Indian participation on Day 3 - Saturday, July 8.

Morning session

1. Event: Heptathlon - 100m Hurdles

Time: 9am IST

Participants: Purnima Hembram, Liksy Joseph

2. Event: Men's Long Jump qualification

Time: 9:10am IST

Participants: Siddharth Mohan Naik, Ankit Sharma, Samsheer SE

3. Women's 800m Heats

Time: From 9:20am IST

Participants: Archana Adhav, Tintu Luka, Lili Das

4. Women's Heptathlon High Jump

Time: 9:40am IST

Participants: Purnima Hembram, Liksy Joseph

5. Men's 800m Heats

Time: From 9:50am IST

Participants: Jinson Johnson, Vishwambhar Kolekar

6. Women's 100m Hurdles Heats

Time: From 10:30am IST

Participants: Nayana James

7. Men's 110m Hurdles Heats

Time: From 10:50am IST

Participants: Siddhant Thingalaya, Prem Kumar

Evening Session

1. Event: Men's Hammer Throw final

Time: 6pm IST

Participant: Niraj Kumar

2. Event: Women's 100m Hurdles Final

Time: 6pm IST

Participant: Qualifiers from morning's heats

3. Event: Men's 110m Hurdles Final

Time: 6:15pm IST

Participants: Qualifiers from morning's heats

4. Men's High Jump Final

Time: 6:25pm IST

Participants: Chethan B, Ajay Kumar

5. Women's Heptathlon Shot Put

Time: 6:30pm IST

Participants: Purnima Hembram, Liksy Joseph

6. Event: Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final

Time: 6:30pm IST

Participants: Sudha Singh, Parul Chaudhary

7. Event: Women's Triple Jump Final

Time: 6:35pm IST

Participants: Joyline Mural Lobo, Sheena NV

8. Event: Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final

Time: 6:45pm IST

Participants: Durga Bahadur Budha, Naveen Kumar

9. Event: Men's 200m Heats

Time: From 7:50pm IST

Participants: Amiya Kumar Mallick

10. Event: Women's 400m Hurdles Final

Time: 8:35pm IST

Participants: Anu R, Jauna Murmu, Arpitha M

11. Event: Men's 400m Hurdles Final

Time: 8:35pm IST

Participants: Jabir MP, Santhosh Kumar, Durgesh Kumar Pal

12. Women's 4x100m Relay Final

Time: 9:10pm IST

Participants: Dutee Chand, Srabani Nanda, Merlin Joseph, Reena George, Ruma Sarkar, Himashree Roy

13: Men's 4x100m Relay Final

Time: 9:20pm IST

Participants: --

14. Women's Heptathlon 200m

Time: 9:30pm IST

Participants: Purnima Hembram, Liksy Joseph