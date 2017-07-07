India had a good start to the opening day of 2017 Asian Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, July 6. The morning session saw Monika Choudhury qualify for the Women's 1500m final, and Ajay Kumar Saroj and Siddhanta Adhikari finish among the top-two in their respective 1500m Round 1 heats.
The rest of the Indian athletes made sure they built on the success of the long distance runners and all of them qualified for the final stages of the respective events.
India also opened its medal tally when two-time Asian Athletics Championships gold medallist Vikas Gowda won a bronze in the Men's Discus Throw event in the evening. Despite the third-place finish, the tall and sturdy athlete missed out on World Championships berth and an opportunity to seal a hat-trick of golds at the continental meet.
India's first gold medal came on the very first day as Manpreet Kaur won the Shotput event with an 18.28m attempt on Thursday evening.
The focus on Friday will be on Dutee Chand, who topped the 100m heats on the opening day to qualify for the semi-final. Her contribution to the 4x100m relay team in Round 1 will also be crucial to India's chances.
[Doordarshan Sports will provide live TV coverage of the event, live streaming will be available on DD National's official YouTube Channel]
Schedule of events with Indian participation on Day 2 - Friday, July 7
Morning session
1. Event: Men's Decathlon - 110m
Time: 9 am IST
Participant: Abhishek Shetty
2. Event: Women's 400m Hurdles Round 1
Time: 9:20 am IST
Participants: Anu R, Jauna Murmu and Arpitha M
3. Event: Decathlon - Discus Throw
Time: 9:40 am IST
Participants: Abhishek Shetty
4. Event: Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1
Time: 10 am IST
Participant: Jabir MP, Santhosh Kumar T and Durgesh Kumar Pal
5. Event: Women's 4x100m Relay Round 1
Time: 10:30 am IST
Participants: Dutee Chand, Srabani Nanda, Merlin Joseph, Reena George, Ruma Sarkar and Himashree Roy
6. Event: Men's 4x100m Relay Round 1
Time: 10:45 am IST
Participants: Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jaco, Arokia Rajiv, Sachi Roby, Mohan Kumar and Kunju Muhammed.
7. Event: Decathlon - Pole Vault
Time: 10:50 am
Participants: Abhishek Shetty
Evening session
1. Event: Decathlon - Javelin Throw
Time: 6 pm IST
Participant: Abhishek Shetty
2. Event: Women's 100m semi-final
Time: 6:05 pm IST
Participant: Dutee Chand
3. Event: Men's Triple Jump final
Time: 6:15 pm IST
Participant: Arpinder Singh and Karthik U
4. Event: Women's High Jump final
Time: 6:20 pm IST
Participants: --
5. Event: Men's 100m semi-final
Time: 6:25 pm IST
Participants: Amiya Kumar Mallick
6. Event: Men's Shot Put final
Time: 6:30 pm IST
Participants: Tajinder Pal Toor, Jasdeep Singh Dhillon and Omprakash Singh Karhana
7. Event: Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1
Time: 6:55 pm IST
Participant: Nayana James
8. Event: Men's 110m Hurdles
Time: 7:25 pm IST
Participants: Siddhant Thingalaya and Prem Kumar
9. Event: Women's 1500m Final
Time: 7:45 pm IST
Participants: Monika Choudhary, Chitra PU
10. Event: Women's 400m final
Time: 7:55 pm IST
Participants: Nirmala, MR Poovamma and Jisna Mathew (Depends on Round 1 results)
11. Event: Men's 1500m final
Time: 7:55 pm IST
Participants: Ajay Kumar Saroj, Siddhanta Adhikari
12. Event: Men's 400m final
Time: 8:05 pm IST
Participants: Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob and Arokia Rajiv
13. Event: Women's Hammer Throw final
Time: 8:30 pm IST
Participants: Sarita R Singh and Gunjan Singh
14. Event: Decathlon Men's 1500m
Time: 8:35 pm IST
Participant: Abhishek Shetty
15. Event: Men's 400m Hurdles semi-final
Time: 9:05 pm IST
Participant: Qualifiers from morning's Round 1
16. Event: Women's 100m final
Time: 9:30 pm IST
Participant: Qualifiers from semi-final
17. Event: Men's 100m final
Time: 9:45 pm IST
Participant: Qualifiers from semi-final