India had a good start to the opening day of 2017 Asian Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, July 6. The morning session saw Monika Choudhury qualify for the Women's 1500m final, and Ajay Kumar Saroj and Siddhanta Adhikari finish among the top-two in their respective 1500m Round 1 heats.

The rest of the Indian athletes made sure they built on the success of the long distance runners and all of them qualified for the final stages of the respective events.

India also opened its medal tally when two-time Asian Athletics Championships gold medallist Vikas Gowda won a bronze in the Men's Discus Throw event in the evening. Despite the third-place finish, the tall and sturdy athlete missed out on World Championships berth and an opportunity to seal a hat-trick of golds at the continental meet.

India's first gold medal came on the very first day as Manpreet Kaur won the Shotput event with an 18.28m attempt on Thursday evening.

The focus on Friday will be on Dutee Chand, who topped the 100m heats on the opening day to qualify for the semi-final. Her contribution to the 4x100m relay team in Round 1 will also be crucial to India's chances.

[Doordarshan Sports will provide live TV coverage of the event, live streaming will be available on DD National's official YouTube Channel]

Schedule of events with Indian participation on Day 2 - Friday, July 7

Morning session

1. Event: Men's Decathlon - 110m

Time: 9 am IST

Participant: Abhishek Shetty

2. Event: Women's 400m Hurdles Round 1

Time: 9:20 am IST

Participants: Anu R, Jauna Murmu and Arpitha M

3. Event: Decathlon - Discus Throw

Time: 9:40 am IST

Participants: Abhishek Shetty

4. Event: Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1

Time: 10 am IST

Participant: Jabir MP, Santhosh Kumar T and Durgesh Kumar Pal

5. Event: Women's 4x100m Relay Round 1

Time: 10:30 am IST

Participants: Dutee Chand, Srabani Nanda, Merlin Joseph, Reena George, Ruma Sarkar and Himashree Roy

6. Event: Men's 4x100m Relay Round 1

Time: 10:45 am IST

Participants: Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jaco, Arokia Rajiv, Sachi Roby, Mohan Kumar and Kunju Muhammed.

7. Event: Decathlon - Pole Vault

Time: 10:50 am

Participants: Abhishek Shetty

Evening session

1. Event: Decathlon - Javelin Throw

Time: 6 pm IST

Participant: Abhishek Shetty

2. Event: Women's 100m semi-final

Time: 6:05 pm IST

Participant: Dutee Chand

3. Event: Men's Triple Jump final

Time: 6:15 pm IST

Participant: Arpinder Singh and Karthik U

4. Event: Women's High Jump final

Time: 6:20 pm IST

Participants: --

5. Event: Men's 100m semi-final

Time: 6:25 pm IST

Participants: Amiya Kumar Mallick

6. Event: Men's Shot Put final

Time: 6:30 pm IST

Participants: Tajinder Pal Toor, Jasdeep Singh Dhillon and Omprakash Singh Karhana

7. Event: Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1

Time: 6:55 pm IST

Participant: Nayana James

8. Event: Men's 110m Hurdles

Time: 7:25 pm IST

Participants: Siddhant Thingalaya and Prem Kumar

9. Event: Women's 1500m Final

Time: 7:45 pm IST

Participants: Monika Choudhary, Chitra PU

10. Event: Women's 400m final

Time: 7:55 pm IST

Participants: Nirmala, MR Poovamma and Jisna Mathew (Depends on Round 1 results)

11. Event: Men's 1500m final

Time: 7:55 pm IST

Participants: Ajay Kumar Saroj, Siddhanta Adhikari

12. Event: Men's 400m final

Time: 8:05 pm IST

Participants: Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob and Arokia Rajiv

13. Event: Women's Hammer Throw final

Time: 8:30 pm IST

Participants: Sarita R Singh and Gunjan Singh

14. Event: Decathlon Men's 1500m

Time: 8:35 pm IST

Participant: Abhishek Shetty

15. Event: Men's 400m Hurdles semi-final

Time: 9:05 pm IST

Participant: Qualifiers from morning's Round 1

16. Event: Women's 100m final

Time: 9:30 pm IST

Participant: Qualifiers from semi-final

17. Event: Men's 100m final

Time: 9:45 pm IST

Participant: Qualifiers from semi-final