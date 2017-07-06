Right from getting the venue ready on short notice to coming up with a delightful opening ceremony on Wednesday, July 5, Odisha did a wonderful job in kicking off the 22nd Asian Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar.
It is now up to the Indian contingent, a strong unit consisting of 95 athletes, to impress fans at the Kalinga Stadium during the four-day event, which will end on Sunday, July 9. With over 800 athletes from 45 countries in the fray, the competition is expected to be tough, as the hosts will look to better their 2015 record of 13 medals.
Apart from clinching glory in front of home crowds, the Indian athletes will also be motivated to give it their all as World Championships 2017 berths are up for grabs.
With a lot expected from the Indian athletes, here is a list of some who will be in action on Day 1, July 6.
[Doordarshan National will provide live TV coverage of the event, live streaming will be available on DD National's official Youtube Channel]
Morning session
1. Event: Men's Decathlon - 100m
Time: 8:30am
Participant: Abhishek Shetty
2. Event: Women's 1500m Round 1 (Final on July 7)
Time: 8:50am
Participant: Monika Choudhary
3. Event: Men's 1500m Round 1 (Final will be held on July 7)
Time: 9:10am IST
Participants: Ajay Kumar Saroj and Siddhantha Adhikari
4. Event: Men's Decathlon - Long Jump
Time: 9:10am IST
Participant: Abhishek Shetty
5. Event: Men's High Jump - Qualification
Time: 9:20am IST
Participants: Chethan B and Ajay Kumar
6. Event: Women's 400m Round 1 (semi-final in the evening session)
Time: 9:35am IST
Participants: Nirmala, MR Poovamma and Jisna Mathew
7. Event: Men's 400m Round 1 (semi-final in the evening session)
Time: 10am IST
Participants: Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob and Arokia Rajiv
8. Event: Men's Decathlon - Shot Put
Time: 10:15am IST
Participants: Abhishek Shetty
Evening session
1. Event: Men's Discus throw final
Time: 6pm IST
Participants: Vikas Gowda, Dharamraj Yadav and Kirpal Singh
2. Event: Decathlon - High Jump
Time: 6pm IST
Participants: Abhishek Shetty
3. Event: Men's Pole Vault final
Time: 6:05pm IST
Participant: S Siva
4. Event: Women's Long Jump final
Time: 6:10pm IST
Participants: Nayana James, Neena V and G Karthika
5. Event: Women's 100m Round 1
Time: 6:15pm IST
Participants: Dutee Chand and Srabani Nanda
6. Event: Women's Shot Put final
Time: 6:40pm IST
Participants: Manpreet Kaur, Ramanpreet Kaur and Anamika Das
7. Event: Men's 100m Round 1
Time: 6:45pm IST
Participant: Amiya Kumar Mallick
8. Event: Women's 400m semi-final
Time: 7:25pm IST
Participants: Winners from morning's Round 1 session
9. Event: Men's 400m semi-final
Time: 7:40pm IST
Participant: Winners from morning's Round 1 session
10. Event: Women's Javelin Throw final
Time: 7:45pm IST
Participants: Annu Rani, Poonam Rani Singh and Suman Devi
11. Event: Women's 5000m final
Time: 8pm IST
Participants: L Suriya and Sanjivani Jadhav
12. Event: Men's 5000m final
Time: 8:35pm IST
Participants: G Lakshmanan and Murli Kumar Gavit
13. Event: Men's Decathlon 400m
Time: 9:05pm IST
Participant: Abhishek Shetty