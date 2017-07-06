Right from getting the venue ready on short notice to coming up with a delightful opening ceremony on Wednesday, July 5, Odisha did a wonderful job in kicking off the 22nd Asian Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar.

It is now up to the Indian contingent, a strong unit consisting of 95 athletes, to impress fans at the Kalinga Stadium during the four-day event, which will end on Sunday, July 9. With over 800 athletes from 45 countries in the fray, the competition is expected to be tough, as the hosts will look to better their 2015 record of 13 medals.

Apart from clinching glory in front of home crowds, the Indian athletes will also be motivated to give it their all as World Championships 2017 berths are up for grabs.

With a lot expected from the Indian athletes, here is a list of some who will be in action on Day 1, July 6.

[Doordarshan National will provide live TV coverage of the event, live streaming will be available on DD National's official Youtube Channel]

Morning session

1. Event: Men's Decathlon - 100m

Time: 8:30am

Participant: Abhishek Shetty

2. Event: Women's 1500m Round 1 (Final on July 7)

Time: 8:50am

Participant: Monika Choudhary

3. Event: Men's 1500m Round 1 (Final will be held on July 7)

Time: 9:10am IST

Participants: Ajay Kumar Saroj and Siddhantha Adhikari

4. Event: Men's Decathlon - Long Jump

Time: 9:10am IST

Participant: Abhishek Shetty

5. Event: Men's High Jump - Qualification

Time: 9:20am IST

Participants: Chethan B and Ajay Kumar

6. Event: Women's 400m Round 1 (semi-final in the evening session)

Time: 9:35am IST

Participants: Nirmala, MR Poovamma and Jisna Mathew

7. Event: Men's 400m Round 1 (semi-final in the evening session)

Time: 10am IST

Participants: Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob and Arokia Rajiv

8. Event: Men's Decathlon - Shot Put

Time: 10:15am IST

Participants: Abhishek Shetty

Evening session

1. Event: Men's Discus throw final

Time: 6pm IST

Participants: Vikas Gowda, Dharamraj Yadav and Kirpal Singh

2. Event: Decathlon - High Jump

Time: 6pm IST

Participants: Abhishek Shetty

3. Event: Men's Pole Vault final

Time: 6:05pm IST

Participant: S Siva

4. Event: Women's Long Jump final

Time: 6:10pm IST

Participants: Nayana James, Neena V and G Karthika

5. Event: Women's 100m Round 1

Time: 6:15pm IST

Participants: Dutee Chand and Srabani Nanda

6. Event: Women's Shot Put final

Time: 6:40pm IST

Participants: Manpreet Kaur, Ramanpreet Kaur and Anamika Das

7. Event: Men's 100m Round 1

Time: 6:45pm IST

Participant: Amiya Kumar Mallick

8. Event: Women's 400m semi-final

Time: 7:25pm IST

Participants: Winners from morning's Round 1 session

9. Event: Men's 400m semi-final

Time: 7:40pm IST

Participant: Winners from morning's Round 1 session

10. Event: Women's Javelin Throw final

Time: 7:45pm IST

Participants: Annu Rani, Poonam Rani Singh and Suman Devi

11. Event: Women's 5000m final

Time: 8pm IST

Participants: L Suriya and Sanjivani Jadhav

12. Event: Men's 5000m final

Time: 8:35pm IST

Participants: G Lakshmanan and Murli Kumar Gavit

13. Event: Men's Decathlon 400m

Time: 9:05pm IST

Participant: Abhishek Shetty