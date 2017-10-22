There has been an element of India's dominance in Asia Cup 2017, where they have played some outstanding hockey. India have reached the final of the competition, unbeaten, and will be eager to carry that form when they meet Malaysia in the title-decider on Sunday.

It has been an all-round India performance, which has helped them reached the final. It comes as no surprise as they are even considered strong favourites to win the title. India come into this clash against Malaysia as a confident unit for a number of reasons. Besides their unbeaten run, they have thumped Malaysia 6-2 in the Super 4s stage.

Can India come up with a repeat performance? They have all the ammunition to do so, but Malaysia cannot be taken lightly as they will be eager to take revenge against India.

With players like Ramandeep Singh and SV Sunil in the attacking line, India will look for their goal-scoring ability to help India win the title. Harmanpreet Singh, who has already scored seven goals, is roaring with confidence and will look to continue his goal-scoring spree in the final.

Besides India's offence, they need to be solid at the back, which has been good this competition. However, India's defence can be shaky at times, but there will be no room for error in the Asia Cup final. They need to have a definitive plan against Malaysia.

India cannot afford to give easy space to the Malaysians, who will try to use their pace, and catch India in the backfoot. India have to be especially wary of in-form forward Faizal Saari, who has also scored seven goals in the Asia Cup so far.

If Malaysia are to have any chances of winning their maiden Asia Cup title, they will need Saari to deliver the goods. Malaysia have already achieved their best finish in the Asia Cup, by reaching their first final, but winning the title will be the icing on the cake for the Malaysians.

India, on the other hand, are looking to win their third Asia Cup title, which they last won in 2007.

When is the match and how to watch it live

Asia Cup 2017 final between India and Malaysia is scheduled for 5.30 pm local time, 5 pm IST start.

Live streaming and TV coverage

India: TV: Star Sports 2/HD; Live streaming: Hotstar

Malaysia: TV: Astro Arena/HD ; Live streaming: Astro Go