Asia Artist Awards 2017 will kick-start with a live broadcast from Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul at 6 pm KST on November 15.

During the star-studded award night, the K-Pop fans and Korean drama lovers will get an opportunity to watch the performances of their favourite stars, including EXO, Super Junior and The King Loves star YoonA.

Actor Park Seo Joon of Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth fame, Criminal Minds star Lee Joon Gi, Hwayugi actor Lee Seung Gi and actress Seo Eun Su from Romantic Doctor: Teacher Kim will also attend the annual event.

Where to watch Asia Artist Awards 2017:

The second annual integration award for K-dramas and K-Pop will be broadcast live on Star News Korea this Wednesday at 6 pm KST. The admirers of Korean artists from across the globe can live stream the ceremony online here.

The updates, including photos and videos, of the star-studded award night will be available on the official Facebook page.

Host and Attendees:

The annual event, organised by business newspaper Money Today in association with Global entertainment media STARNEWS and MTN, Will be hosted by Super Junior member Leeteuk. This is the second time the young Korean heartthrob is hosting the award night.

The celebrity line for the second Asia Artist Awards 2017 include, Woman Of Dignity actress Kim Hee Sun, Strong Woman Do Bong Soon star Ji Soo, Falsify actor Namgoong Min, Singer Jeong Sewoon from Starship Entertainment, My Father Is Strange star Ahn Hyo Seop, Doctor Crush actress Park Shin Hye, Gugudan, the nine-member girl group from Jellyfish Entertainment, My Secret Romance actor Sung Hoon and Block B member Zico.

Popular K-Pop bands, such as 11-member boy band Wanna One, 13-member boy group SEVENTEEN, six-member rookie group SNUPER and seven-member girl group DIA, will also attend the star-studded award night.

Other celebrities from the South Korean music industry to attend the star-studded event, include the six-member boy band ASTRO, ten-member girl group PRISTIN, four-member boy band NU'EST W, six-member girl group Apink, seven-member boy band MONSTA X, six-member boy group VIXX, six-member boy band JBJ, the duo Bolbbalgan4, nine-member girl group MOMOLAND, four-member girl group MAMAMOO, the co-ed group KARD, R&B and hip-hop singer Crush, singer Hwang Chi Yeol, Korean-American singer Ailee and singer Junho.

Popular actors from the television industry, such as Lucky Romance actor Ryu Jun Yeol, Entourage actress Kim Tae Ri, Suspicious Partner star Choi Tae Joon, You Are Too Much actor Kang Tae Oh, My Golden Life star Shin Hyun Soo, actress Jung Chaeyeon from Reunited Worlds, Individualist Ms Ji Young actress Min Hyo Rin, Meloholic star Gong Seung Yeon, Entourage actor Seo Kang Joon, Man To Man actor Park Hae Jin and Seven Day Queen actress Park Min Young, have also confirmed their presence at the annual event.

Nomination list for Asia Artist Awards 2017:

Popular K-Pop bands, including EXO, BTS, Wanna One, NU'EST W, Super Junior, SEVENTEEN, WINNER and TWICE, are competing with each other this year.