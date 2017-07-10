Ashley Graham has never been shy about flaunting her curves. Her social media channels are filled with pictures of her flaunting her figure in skimpy bathing suits, and on Sunday, she treated her Instagram followers with yet another photograph of her in a red hot bikini.

The model flashed her underboobs in the two-piece that featured a criss-cross design.

Graham is committed to spreading body positivity, but she revealed that there are days she doesn't feel too great about herself.

"There are some days I feel fat," she told Style Watch. "I'm not convinced there's going to be a moment where every woman in the world wakes up and feels like a million dollars."

"So, what I want to do is give women the tools that will help when those moments come up. Sometimes it can be as easy as telling yourself that you are beautiful," she said.

Graham went on to say, "I used to be bound by people who placed limits on what they thought I could do. Through that, I learned that if you want something, you have to be the one to go out and do it. If you don't ask for something, you're not going to get it."

She recently brought out a swimsuit range that caters to all shapes and sizes and the new collection has been receiving a lot of praises.

The collection features swimsuits from sizes four to 22.

Check out her five racy looks below:

Prepping for Memorial Day weekend like - A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on May 24, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

Summer is Here. And so am I. @TheRock @BaywatchMovie – you better be ready. @swimsuitsforall #SummerIsHere #SwimsuitsForAllSummer17 A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on May 19, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

Be comfortable in your OWN skin.. #beautybeyondsize A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on May 4, 2017 at 10:13am PDT

My latest #essentials lingerie collection is available now! Link in bio! #ashleygrahamlingerie X @additionelle #sexystateofmind #beautybeyondsize A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Mar 7, 2017 at 5:04am PST