Now that's how you do Throwback Thursday! Following the #TBT trend, Ashley Graham chose to post an eye-popping picture to commemorate the first Thursday of the year.

Over the long New Year's weekend, Ashley Graham was seen spending time with her husband Justin Ervin and her friends. The diva kept her fans posted about her whereabouts, including informing them that she is hitting the gym in a new Instagram video.

However, the 30-year-old did what she did the best a few days after 2018 kicked in – reminded people of her sex appeal and confidence. Posting a raunchy picture on her Instagram handle, Ashley reminded followers why they love her.

The plus-size model teased her 5.9 million followers when she shared a sexy shot of her enviable cleavage taken from one of her initial photo shoots. In the picture, Ashley is cladded in a low-cut off-the-shoulder top that barely covered her modesty to give fans an eye-popping view of her assets.

Shot on a deserted beach, Ashley is seen seducing the camera while her black locks covered her face. She captioned the throwback picture: "Oldie but a goodie - one of my first editorials ever for @ellecanada #tbt."(sic)

While this got her followers talking, it was her workout video that drew more attention. Ashley's Boomerang video with women from Community of Unity showed the model performing some intense squat. The video was shared with a caption: "Squattin' it out with the @communityofunity ladies! #strongertogether."

Hours after the video was posted, a fan asked her tips to shed her love handles. "What's the best way to shift your love handles? Love what you do and what you stand for," the fan enquired.

Instead of giving her an advice, Ashley imparted body-positivity and urged her to embrace her body when she said: "I have no idea! I have embraced my side butt."

Truly an inspiration for many!