It was a fashion parade at the historic Royal Albert Hall in London as models, artists and many beautiful faces walked the red carpet of the Fashion Awards 2017. From Ashley Graham to Rita Ora, Irina Shayk, and Hailey Baldwin took the event by storm with their impeccable style statement.

While many chose to play fashion safe with numerous black dresses, the red carpet watched women walk in draped in shades of reds, white, silver and white.

Keeping it classy and gorgeous, Ashley Graham stepped out donning a stunning body-hugging black dress. Oozing glamour, the 30-year-old plus size model was all smiles on the red carpet. Flaunting her hourglass figure, Graham was wrapped in a one-side off-shoulder form-fitting gown. She sported a faux-fur black jacket over her shoulder to keep her warm through the chilly evening.

Graham slipped into an elegant yet sparkling pair of pumps that matched her beautiful black dress. She completed the ensemble with an attention-grabbing diamond necklace and matched drop earrings. She opted for brown smoky eye and dabbed some nude lipstick.

Meanwhile, another beauty that turned towards black was Hailey Baldwin. However, unlike Graham who kept things comfortable, Hailey chose to don a skimpy little black dress that left little to the imagination.

Evidently struggling with her choice, Hailey was seen adjusting the extremely short figure-hugging dress at several occasions. Risking wardrobe malfunction, Hailey walked on the red carpet in the strapless skimpy outfit giving the cameras a good look at her busty, curvy figure.

Standing on a pair of sky-scraper heels, Hailey made sure all attention was on her long legs as she posed with confidence on the red carpet. Hailey chose to tie her hair back into a neat bun letting her pink coloured lips and smokey eye make-up grab more eyes.

There were others who stole the limelight as well – Russian model Irina Shayk turned heads with her silver and white plunging ensemble that displayed her long toned legs and Selena Gomez's white outfit – but Rita Ora made a memorable appearance in a body-fitting metallic dress.

The singer grabbed eyeballs in her extremely plunging outfit which left nearly nothing to the imagination. Flaunting her toned, slim body, the 27-year-old left many in awe.

The sheer outfit sported a deep back, drawing attention to her booty. Ditching all lingerie, the singer's outfit cleverly designed the sequences to cover her modesty while revealing skin.

Numerous eminent fashionistas were awarded at the Fashion Awards 2017 for their contribution towards the industry.