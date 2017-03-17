Ashley Graham is a prime example of how the fashion world has changed over the years, evolving into an industry that now accepts plus-sized model. But her journey was not an easy one. She too has been body-shamed and bullied for being plus-sized.

On Wednesday, the 29-year-old shared some of her personal experiences during the Urban Arts Partnership 25th anniversary benefit at New York City's Cipriani Wall Street, saying: "Nothing's actually surprised me. I've lived exactly what they're living. I've lived the torment of the names. I've lived the torment of boyfriends breaking up with me because they were afraid I was going to be too fat later in life."

"It's the same cycle, it doesn't matter what generation we are in," she added. "Every kid is going to go through the same thing."

Graham revealed that being on the cover of magazines does not mean she doesn't have insecurities anymore. Sometimes, she feels like the fattest women alive, but she makes sure to combat those feelings by reciting positive affirmations. "[I say]'You are bold. You are brilliant and you are beautiful," she said.

Graham also spoke about her struggles with body image during W's latest ASMR video, saying she was always labelled as a fat model in high school. But then she moved to New York and started getting praises from photographers and fellow models.

Graham says in the video: "There are still some moments when I feel like the fattest woman on earth - seriously! just like any other woman! - and I think that it's ok. It's just about how you handle those situations for yourself now and what you decide to do. Are you going to let it ruin your week or are you going to say that it's just mind of matter and knowing that you're good enough?"