Ashley Graham treated her fans to a topless video on Tuesday, but she made sure she preserved her modesty thanks to a couple of bagels.

The video shows the plus-size model covering her bare breasts with two bagels while blowing kisses.

The video was uploaded on US Glamour fashion director Jillian Davison's Instagram page. "I love bread xx," Davison captioned the clip, quoting Graham.

I LOVE BREAD! xx A post shared by jilliandavison (@jilliandavison) on Mar 21, 2017 at 6:18am PDT

On Tuesday, the 29-year-old model was pictured modeling in the Florida Keys where she flaunted her curvaceous figure in a tiny black bikini.

Just last week, Graham opened up about being plus-sized and said she was dumped by boyfriends who thought she'd end up being too fat.

During the Urban Arts Partnership 25th anniversary benefit at New York City's Cipriani Wall Street last week, Graham said: "Nothing's actually surprised me. I've lived exactly what they're living. I've lived the torment of the names. I've lived the torment of boyfriends breaking up with me because they were afraid I was going to be too fat later in life."

"It's the same cycle, it doesn't matter what generation we are in," she added. "Every kid is going to go through the same thing."

Graham revealed that being on the cover of magazines does not mean she doesn't have insecurities anymore. Sometimes, she feels like the fattest women alive, but she makes sure to combat those feelings by reciting positive affirmations. "[I say] 'You are bold. You are brilliant and you are beautiful'," she said.