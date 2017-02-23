Plus size model Ashley Graham impressed her Instagram followers on February 22, when she posted a stunning photo of herself on the sets of America's Next Top Model. Graham is currently a judge on the 23rd cycle of the show.

Graham was seen in a figure-hugging peach dress that complemented her ample curves and she paired the outfit with strappy sandals of the same shade. The model is well-known for embracing her figure and promoting a healthy body image.

Earlier in the week, the 28-year-old was also seen promoting the swimsuit issue of Sports Illustrated magazine. Graham graced the red carpet dressed in a black leather dress and completed her look with nude makeup and a high beach-wave ponytail.

While Graham is one of the most loved plus-size models, here are a few others who have made a mark in the industry

Kate Dillon

Kate Dillon is an American model and has appeared in numerous fashion magazines, promos for cosmetic brands and other designer campaigns. She was the first plus-size model to grace the cover of Vogue US and the first plus-size model to appear in a Gucci ad campaign.

Candice Huffine

Candice Huffine was the first plus-size model to be featured on the Pirelli Calendar. She has also appeared on the cover of fashion magazines like Vogue, W and Glamour. Huffine recently walked the ramp for designer Prabal Gurung at New York Fashion Week. Posting a picture on Instagram, she thanked the designer and said: "Yesterday for @prabalgurung. Today on cloud 9! Thank you Prabal, I love how you see the future for all women!!!"

Tara Lynn

Tara Lynn is an American plus-size model, who is well-known for being featured in V and Elle magazine. The 34-year-old model has appeared in ads of chain retailer H&M and has also covered various fashion magazines such as Vogue and Glamour. She was also featured on the cover of Time magazine.

Denise Bidot

Denise Bidot is the first plus-size model to walk the runway for two straight-size brands during New York Fashion Week. While she has made a name for herself among the plus-size brands, Bidot says she has always wanted to walk the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

"That is a dream job. Of course I would be honored to be the first plus-size Victoria's Secret model,' she said, adding: 'I would die to be the first," she told the Daily Mail.

Emme Aronson

Emme Aronson, popularly known as just Emme, is an American plus-size model, social reformer and body image advocate. Emme gained fame as the first plus-size model to make it to People Magazine's 50 Most Beautiful People in 1994. She also appeared on the list in 1999.