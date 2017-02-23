Ashley Graham
Plus size model Ashley Graham impressed her Instagram followers on February 22, when she posted a stunning photo of herself on the sets of America's Next Top Model. Graham is currently a judge on the 23rd cycle of the show.

Graham was seen in a figure-hugging peach dress that complemented her ample curves and she paired the outfit with strappy sandals of the same shade. The model is well-known for embracing her figure and promoting a healthy body image.

Earlier in the week, the 28-year-old was also seen promoting the swimsuit issue of Sports Illustrated magazine. Graham graced the red carpet dressed in a black leather dress and completed her look with nude makeup and a high beach-wave ponytail.

While Graham is one of the most loved plus-size models, here are a few others who have made a mark in the industry

Kate Dillon is an American model and has appeared in numerous fashion magazines, promos for cosmetic brands and other designer campaigns. She was the first plus-size model to grace the cover of Vogue US and the first plus-size model to appear in a Gucci ad campaign.

Candice Huffine was the first plus-size model to be featured on the Pirelli Calendar. She has also appeared on the cover of fashion magazines like Vogue, W and Glamour. Huffine recently walked the ramp for designer Prabal Gurung at New York Fashion Week. Posting a picture on Instagram, she thanked the designer and said: "Yesterday for @prabalgurung. Today on cloud 9! Thank you Prabal, I love how you see the future for all women!!!"

Tara Lynn is an American plus-size model, who is well-known for being featured in V and Elle magazine. The 34-year-old model has appeared in ads of chain retailer H&M and has also covered various fashion magazines such as Vogue and Glamour. She was also featured on the cover of Time magazine.

Denise Bidot is the first plus-size model to walk the runway for two straight-size brands during New York Fashion Week. While she has made a name for herself among the plus-size brands, Bidot says she has always wanted to walk the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

"That is a dream job. Of course I would be honored to be the first plus-size Victoria's Secret model,' she said, adding: 'I would die to be the first," she told the Daily Mail.

Emme Aronson, popularly known as just Emme, is an American plus-size model, social reformer and body image advocate. Emme gained fame as the first plus-size model to make it to People Magazine's 50 Most Beautiful People in 1994. She also appeared on the list in 1999.