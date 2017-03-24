Ashley Graham is the latest internet sensation. After going topless, the plus-size model flaunted it all in a plunging neckline floral bikini.

The America's Next Top Model judge treated her Snapchat fans to her sizzling photos. She looked stunning with her brunette tresses pulled tight into a ponytail, long earrings and minimal makeup, but that is not all.

In a series of Snapchat stories, she posted a photo that flaunted her ample assets in a floral bikini. In another story, she posted a photo showing her hourglass figure as she took selfie. She later posted a photo on Instagram that showed her figure in a plunging black fishnet bathing suit.

Graham posed for her own swimwear line – Swimsuit For All – along with two other models poolside in a sultry photoshoot. The swimwear, which Graham wore, has not been dropped online yet.

Graham sent fans into a frenzy after she posted topless video with bagels covering her breasts. The video was shared on US Glamour fashion director Jillian Davison's Instagram page with a caption "I love bread xx." The video received more than 15,648 views.

The 29-year-old is the first ever plus-size model to appear on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Recently, she opened up about her body image and also revealed that she was dumped by boyfriends who believed that she would become too fat.

"Nothing's actually surprised me. I've lived exactly what they're living. I've lived the torment of the names. I've lived the torment of boyfriends breaking up with me because they were afraid I was going to be too fat later in life."

"It's the same cycle, it doesn't matter what generation we are in," she added. "Every kid is going to go through the same thing."