The 2nd Test of the Magellan Ashes 2017 gets under way on December 2 from the Adelaide Oval. For the first time in the history of the classy Test cricket tournament, will the match be held over the day-night regulations.

Australia won the Ashes 2017 1st Test against England by ten wickets at the Gabba in Brisbane.

The game of cricket has seen only six pink ball Test matches so far and with the Ashes 2017 2nd Test, Adelaide will be hosting a total of three day-night Test matches.

Day-night Test matches have favoured both teams

Australia have faced New Zealand and South Africa at the ground previously and both matches resulted in victories for the home side. England, meanwhile, have participated in just one day-night Test match so far -- against West Indies on August 2017 in Birmingham. England won the match in an emphatic manner.

Both Australia and England have nothing but wins to brag of from their previous day-night or pink ball Test matches. This does make the 2nd Ashes Test one to watch out for!

"To have a day/night Test Match in such a high profile global series really underlines the work and investment that MCC [Marylebone Cricket Club] has put into day/night cricket over the last ten years," said MCC Head of Cricket John Stephenson.

"MCC is committed to growing the game on a global basis and bringing Test cricket to a wider audience, and we see floodlit pink ball Tests as a key component of this."

Weather forecast

As per reports, rain, coupled with unbearable chill is predicted on day 1 of the 2nd test. The temperature for the full five days is expected to be below 20 degree celsius. With a good drainage system in place at the Adelaide Oval, cricket might not get affected that much but the fans may have to find a lot of shelter.