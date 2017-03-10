Talented actor Arvind Swami is said to be the latest addition to the cast of filmmaker Mani Ratnam's forthcoming movie. He will be seen with mega power star Ram Charan once again after the movie Dhruva.

Ram Charan is yet to kick-start the shooting of his 12th movie known as RC12, which is directed by Sukumar, but his 13th film known as RC13 is creating more buzz in the media than RC12. Firstly, RC13 is directed by Mani Ratnam. Secondly, it is rumoured to feature Ilayathalapathy Vijay and Chiyaan Vikram alongside Cherry. The latest buzz we hear is that Arvind Swami is joining the star cast of the movie.

Arvind Swami was seen as a stylish villain in Ram Charan's Dhruva and the combo struck a chord with the audience. Now, Mani Ratnam has planned to bring them together again in RC13. Arvind Swami is said to be seen playing a crucial role in the movie and the makers are expected to make an official announcement about the project soon.

Ram Charan is basking in the success of Dhruva and his maiden production Khaidi No 150. He is set to begin shooting for Sukumar's forthcoming film from March 20. The film, which is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, will be shot in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. After wrapping it up, the Magadheera star is expected to take up the filming of Mani Ratnam's next.