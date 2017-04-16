Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi chief Arvind Kejriwal, who is gearing up for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections that will take place on April 23, seems to be synonymous with controversy. Kejriwal has once again landed in trouble after the Delhi unit of BJP lodged a police complaint against him for allegedly making inappropriate statements about them.

Assam court issues bailable warrant against Arvind Kejriwal in PM Modi defamation case

Kejriwal, earlier this week, while talking about the alleged tampering of the EVMs had reportedly dubbed the Election Commission as Dhritrashtra and the BJP as Duryodhan. Kejriwal and his party had also allegedly put up "misleading" hoardings about BJP.

According to Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, one complaint was filed by the BJP's Legal Committee at the Parliament Street Police Station and the other was filed with the State Election Commission in this regard.

"In the complaint, objection has been raised to Kejriwal's statement in which he had called the Election Commission as 'Dhritrashtra' and the BJP as 'Duryodhan'," Tiwari told reporters during a press conference.

He also added that in the complaint, the party has objected to the "misleading charge" made by the Delhi chief minister and his deputy Manish Sisodia against the BJP regarding hike in power and water tariffs.

Meanwhile, a bailable warrant was issued against Kejriwal by an Assam court on April 11 after he failed to appear in court for the hearing of a case in which he is accused of defaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his educational qualifications.

Besides being criticised for trying to use taxpayers' money to foot the bill in another defamation case filed by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Kejriwal is also facing the wrath of Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal, who on March 29 directed Delhi Chief Secretary M M Kutty to recover Rs 97 crore from the ruling AAP for splurging on government advertisements. This latest issue can have an adverse effect on AAP's chances to win the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.