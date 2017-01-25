Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has received death threats on the eve of India's Republic Day. The threats sent to his official e-mail claimed that four men would target him.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has received death threats on his official e-mail on two different occasions, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"There's a letter from the Chief Minister's office forwarding an email mentioning some names and numbers of people who want to kill the CM. We are verifying the information. No case has been registered in the matter so far," Press Trust of India (PTI) quoted Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Verma as saying.

The city police took up the matter after Delhi Home Secretary SN Sahay informed Verma about the death threat and forwarded the e-mails to him. The crime branch has taken up the matter for investigation.