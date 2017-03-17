The Viral Fever (TVF) founder Arunabh Kumar may be in for some more trouble, with a Mumbai lawyer submitting an application in a police station asking for an FIR to be lodged against him in the case of molestation and sexual harassment he has been accused of in a blog by the victim.

TVF and Arunabh have both denied the allegations levelled by the woman who wrote the blog, claiming he harassed her when she was an employee of the web entertainment firm. Nidhi Bisht of TVF has also come out in support of Arunabh, saying there was no such employee in the firm at the time the woman was claiming she was harassed.

On Thursday, an application was filed by an advocate named Rizwan Siddquee. He was quoted by agencies as saying that he had approached the police in this regard because the law provides for a third person to initiate a criminal case in such matters. It may be noted here that Arunabh, while denying these and other allegations, had said if such incidents had indeed happened, the victims should lodge a police complaint against him.

Siddiquee said after he approached the police with his application: "I have filed a complaint against Arunabh Kumar for intentionally indulging in various wilful, criminal, vulgar and contentious acts of sexual harassment against a woman at workplace."

MIDC police station personnel in Mumbai confirmed that they had indeed received the complaint, but were quoted by reports as saying: "No FIR has been registered yet. We will investigate the matter before taking further action."

TVF is one of the more prominent creators of web series in India. It also runs several channels on YouTube and videos through its app TVFPlay. One such channel is Girliyapa, which claims it is a "woman-centric channel that celebrates relatable, real, funny and interesting stories about women, which have never been told."