Curtains came down on Bigg Boss 11 in January 2017, but the fights among the contestants seem to be endless. Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan, who shared a love-hate relationship in the house, continue to grab attention by poking each other in interviews.

A few days ago, Shilpa called Arshi a "liar" and now, the latter has given it back.

Arshi told Times Of India, "I am still using her name (Laughs) Ohh yaa that's why she chooses to follow my interviews and gives statements after statements. Let me not give her another chance to talk against me and grab headlines. I choose not to comment on my useless friend."

It looks like their cat fight is one of the ways to get publicity. Isn't it?

It all started when Arshi made a startling statement on Shilpa when asked to comment on Vikas Gupta-Shilpa's relationship. Arshi had said they would never tie the knot and the Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai actress had once told her inside the Bigg Boss 11 house that she would never marry.

To this, Shilpa had told SpotboyE: "Arshi Khan is a big liar and we all know that. That's it."

Shilpa and Arshi had never got along on the reality show and were often at loggerheads. Now, their cat fight seems to be a neverending show. We wonder what Shilpa's response would be after Arshi called her "useless friend".

Shilpa had already raised eyebrows when she ditched Arshi's house party.

When asked why she didn't attend Arshi's party, the Bigg Boss 11 winner told TOI, "There is no reason for not attending the party. In fact, I am not a party animal at all."

"There were some things that happened in the house that has been a bad patch but I don't want to sulk about it. I am genuinely not a party animal. Honestly speaking at the first go I even forgot that there was a party and I was out till late so when I came back and remembered about the party, it was already late and I didn't feel like going. That's all. There was nothing else about it," she added.