Ex Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan slammed the reports that she created fake news about her signing Prabhas' upcoming movie. She has revealed the title and the details of the director and producer.

Arshi Khan confirmed on Twitter on January 19 that she signed a big ticket film starring Prabhas. Moments after this announcement, the news went viral and created ripples in the social media. But the Baahubali actor reportedly denied acting with her. Later, it was speculated that Bigg Boss 11 contestant had faked it to hog the limelight.

Flynn Remedios, who reportedly handles Arshi Khan's Twitter account, has clarified that the actress has been approached by the makers of the film. She confirmed the news about the film on Twitter after she signed the agreement.

A post on Arshi Khan' Twitter handle read, "With due respect 2 Prabhas #ArshiKhan was approached 4 a film by a Production Hse & was given a written contract. Earlier/original tweet was based on this contract. Media pls blur personal info when publishing copy of contract. Arshi Khan will not speak on this subject anymore."

Arshi Khan has also released a copy of the agreement, which is published by the Times of India. If we are to believe this agreement, the movie, which marks Arshi Khan's debut in south Indian film, has been titled Return of Rebel 3. The movie is directed by Meher Ramesh and produced by Muzaffar Shaikh under the banner Gold Mines Telefilms Pvt Ltd. But there is no mention of Prabhas in the letter.

But Arshi Khan says that she the filmmakers from Hyderabad approached her after she came out of Bigg Boss 11 house. They confirmed Prabhas' presence in the film after she enquired about the details of its star cast.

"The first thing I had asked them was about the star cast and I was told that they had already signed Prabhas. They made me sign the contract papers and said that the agreement will be signed later. Post that they spoke to me twice or thrice and probably the meeting will happen today itself," TOI quoted Arshi Khan as saying.

Meanwhile, Arshi Khan cleared it that she was approached by the makers of the movie, but not by Prabhas. "It's all very clear on my end. I am in touch with the makers and not Prabhas, so can't talk about him. All I have been told that is I have been roped in for the movie and that the shooting will begin from February 17, 2018. That's it," she told TOI.