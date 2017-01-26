Arsene Wenger will accept FA charge for abusing fourth official

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he will accept a Football Association misconducted charge after verbally abusing and pushing a fourth official during a 2-1 win over Burnley. Wenger was sent to he stands after reacting angrily to a 93rd minute penalty, but instead stood in the tunnel entrance. He then refused to move as he tried to watch remaining few minutes and as the fourth official Anthony Taylor tried to move him, Wenger was seen to push him.