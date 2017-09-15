Arsenals Europa League group stage match at home to FC Cologne was delayed by an hour on September 14, with four arrests made for public order offences after extra police had to be deployed at The Emirates Stadium in north London.
Arsene Wenger surprised by ticket trouble before Europa clash to FC Cologne
Arsenals Europa League group stage match at home to FC Cologne was delayed by an hour on September 14, with four arrests made for public order offences after extra police had to be deployed at The Emirates Stadium in north London.
- September 15, 2017 14:08 IST
