Arsene Wenger surprised by reports Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain wants to leave Arsenal

  • March 9, 2017 16:42 IST
    By Hayters
Arsene Wenger surprised by reports Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain wants to leave Arsenal Close
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insists he has not been told by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain that the player wants to leave the club. Reports indicate that the 23-year-old midfielder has become disillusioned with the clubs ambitions, with interests from Manchester united and Liverpool. Wenger said, at a press conference on 9 March, that he hopes Chamberlain stays as he shares the same values as Arsenal football Club.
loading image
IBT TV
Conor McGregor’s UFC riches are a 'one off' in ‘poor man’s sport’ MMA
Most popular