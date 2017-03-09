- Play Rolls-Royce posts biggest loss after bribery charges and Brexit
Arsene Wenger surprised by reports Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain wants to leave Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insists he has not been told by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain that the player wants to leave the club. Reports indicate that the 23-year-old midfielder has become disillusioned with the clubs ambitions, with interests from Manchester united and Liverpool. Wenger said, at a press conference on 9 March, that he hopes Chamberlain stays as he shares the same values as Arsenal football Club.
