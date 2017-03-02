Now that Luis Enrique is slated to exit Barcelona at the end of the current football season, speculations have already started that the present Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is on his way to Catalonia this summer. Interestingly, the Frenchman has replied diplomatically in Thursday's press conference about whether he is taking up the Barca job.

For Wenger, the confirmation of his leaving the Gunners may not have come as yet, but the writing probably is on the wall. The search for Wenger's replacement has already begun...and mind you, unlike, the last few years, the hunt for Wenger's successor has gotten pretty serious now.

This Italian is already a hot favourite to replace Wenger.

Whatever happens, nobody can deny the legacy the shrewd Frenchman has built at the North London club over the last two decades. From the era of the 'invincibles' to the era of the trophy famine, Wenger has been through all...so have the fans.

We can almost certainly say that none other than the 67-year-old tactician knows Arsenal FC inside out. If he indeed has to say goodbye now to the Gunners at the end of the 2016-17 season, it is also Wenger's prerogative to help in building the road ahead for the club.

A decision on Wenger's future is coming around this time.

The legacy built by Wenger at Arsenal is almost similar to the one Sir Alex Ferguson built at Manchester United since the early 1990s. Of course, the derbies between the Red Devils and the Gunners at that time had double the intensity of that of the El Clasico or even the London derby featuring Chelsea and Arsenal.

Since we have taken the name of Ferguson already, let us now only hope that Wenger doesn't commit the only big mistake (besides selling David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid) Sir Alex committed while saying goodbye to Manchester United in 2013.

The 75-year-old Scotsman named his compatriot David Moyes as his replacement at Manchester United during the time of parting and we all know what happened. Moyes, the former Everton manager, lasted a mere 10 months at Old Trafford, and then got replaced by Louis van Gaal.

Last summer, Jose Mourinho took the helm of Manchester United as the manager and the experienced Portuguese coach may have had one of the most horrifying starts at the club but he slowly got back to his best.

Speaking to Daily Mail, Ferguson has said that he regrets not identifying Mourinho as his successor back then. The former Real Madrid and Inter Milan manager had moved to Chelsea for a second stint, back then.

Not only Ferguson had concerns about Mourinho's confrontational approach, but Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton also expressed doubts that the iconic English league side's reputation could be tarnished if Mourinho took over.

Let us move back to Arsenal now. The list of names shortlisted to replace Arsene Wenger is getting big with every passing day and now it is none other than the Frenchman himself who decides his like-for-like replacement....of course, the one who will not only help continuing the club's tradition of playing beautiful football but also inspire them to win TROPHIES.

Something that has been lacking for long.

The ball be on your court now, Wenger.