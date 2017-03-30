Arsenal fans are set to be disappointed as reports claim that Arsene Wenger has told the Arsenal hierarchy that he wants to extend his stay at the club. Wenger is said to be determined to turn things around and does not want to leave the club in its current state. Reports say that Wenger came to this decision during the international break and is set to sign the two-year deal that was offered to him.

Despite those reports claiming that Wenger has agreed to stay on as Arsenal manager, the Frenchman said in his latest interview that his future at Arsenal is not completely sorted out.

"I am very clear in my mind. But anyway do I stay two months or two years? My commitment will be exactly the same. I've always been very clear in my mind but it's a subject that is not sorted completely out. I have nothing more than that," The Guardian quoted Wenger as saying.

Arsenal have endured a torrid season, which has seen them lose six of their last nine matches and despite that, the Arsenal board feel Wenger can lead them to a top four finish. Reports say that Wenger has big plans to transform Arsenal in the summer and is looking to increase their scouting network in France.

It was also reported earlier this month that the Arsenal board are ready to give Wenger around £100 million to spend in the summer in the hopes of solving Arsenal's current problems.

Arsenal could be set to lose a number of players if Wenger does stay with the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain rumoured to be interested in a move away. Things could get worse for Arsenal if they do not qualify for the Champions League next season.

Despite talks that Sanchez and Ozil want to leave, Wenger insisted that both of them are happy at Arsenal and a new contract will be signed soon. He spoke more in detail about Sanchez's future saying that the interview he gave while on international duty could be misinterpreted.

"I personally think that both Sanchez and Ozil both want to stay and the club just need to come to an agreement with them," Wenger said.

"I think he's happy here. It's true we have not extended his contract yet but I hope he will stay at the club. I think you have to be cautious when people give interviews in their home countries because the interpretation is not always exactly what they wanted to say."

The news that Wenger could be signing a new contract with the club has infuriated the Arsenal faithful as they see him as the reason why Arsenal are not progressing. Mark King who is a member of the Black Scarf movement, Arsenals largest supporters' group, said they won't stop protesting.

"The protests don't stop, even if Wenger announces that he is staying. It won't be a major surprise if and when he signs a new contract. But it will be a shameful decision from an owner who has no sporting ambition for Arsenal," The Sun quoted him as saying.

"Wenger has done nothing in the past three years to justify a new deal and we will ramp up the protests against the board and the manager. If Arsenal think we are going to go away they are in for a big surprise."