Arsene Wenger says Arsenal do not need to make January additions
During a press conference on 30 January, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger told reporters the combination of players coming back from injury and lack of available players to buy resulted in a quiet January transfer window. Arsenal players Danny Welbeck and Theo Walcott made their returns from injury against Southampton in the FA Cup fourth round, scoring five goals between them.
