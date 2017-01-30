Arsene Wenger says Arsenal do not need to make January additions

  • January 30, 2017 22:39 IST
    By Hayters
During a press conference on 30 January, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger told reporters the combination of players coming back from injury and lack of available players to buy resulted in a quiet January transfer window. Arsenal players Danny Welbeck and Theo Walcott made their returns from injury against Southampton in the FA Cup fourth round, scoring five goals between them.
